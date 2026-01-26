Stingrays Weekly Report - January 26

South Carolina Stingrays bench congratulates forward Ludwig Persson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays took four out of a possible six points this past week with a pair of overtime victories over the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday and the Florida Everblades on Saturday, before falling to Florida on Sunday. South Carolina sits in second place in the South Division, four points behind the first place Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 25-14-1-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 23 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 OTW

The Stingrays found themselves in a back-and-forth contest with the Atlanta Gladiators that required overtime to decide. Over five minutes into the extra frame, John Fusco punched home the game-winning goal as South Carolina beat Atlanta, 3-2.

Saturday, January 24 vs Florida Everblades | 2-1 OTW

For the second straight game, overtime was needed for the Stingrays to pull out a victory. Josh Josh Wilkins buried the game-winning goal 59 seconds into overtime to lift the South Carolina Stingrays past the Florida Everblades, 2-1.

Sunday, January 25 vs Florida Everblades | 6-3 L

South Carolina and Florida met for the second straight time and the Stingrays battled back to tie the Everblades in the third period before Florida scored three goals over the last ten minutes to take down the Stingrays, 6-3.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (15)

Assists: Simon Pinard (24)

Points: Simon Pinard (39)

Plus/Minus: Jalen Luypen (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (64)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Seth Eisele, Mitch Gibson (8)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson (2.32)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund* (.929)

*Denotes player is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, January 30 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, January 31 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m. EDT

Sunday, February 1 at Orlando Solar Bears | 3:00 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Simon Keeps Scoring: Stingrays forward Simon Pinard continues to shine in his first season with South Carolina. Pinard has scored in three straight games and has 11 points (8g, 3a) over his last eight games. The Drummondville, Quebec native leads the team in goals (15), assists (24) and points (39). His 39 points puts him in a tie for fifth in the ECHL.

Overtime Warriors: South Carolina picked up overtime victories on both Friday and Saturday to move to 5-1 in overtime situations this season. The Stingrays five overtime victories are tied for the second most in the league while their .833 win percentage in overtime also places them in a tie for second in the ECHL.

Penalty Killers: South Carolina's penalty kill unit continues to impress in the 2025-26 season. The Stingrays have killed off 36 of the last 39 opportunities (92.3%) in their last eleven games and has moved South Carolina into the top three in penalty kill percentage (86.3%) in the league.

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, January 30, against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:05 p.m. for Video Game Night.

