Americans Weekly

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons vs. the Idaho Steelheads
(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (20-14-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Rapid City Rush this week for three games starting on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans picked up one point in a two-game set against the Idaho Steelheads this past weekend.
Last Week's Record: 0-1-1
Overall record: 20-14-4-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, January 23rd
Allen 4 at Idaho 6 Final
Saturday, January 24
Allen 5 at Idaho 6 Final OT
-- This Week --
Friday, January 30th, vs. Rapid City
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Saturday, January 31, vs. Rapid City
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Sunday, February 1, vs. Rapid City
Time: 2:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (18) Danny Katic
Assists - (28) Sam Sedley
Points - (40) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (6) Danny Katic
Power Play Assists - (18) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (3) Danny Katic and Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley and Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (4) Colby McAuley
Penalty Minutes - (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (+13) Sam Sedley
Shots on Goal - (106) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.923) David Tendeck
Goals against average (2.90) David Tendeck
Goalie Wins - (12) Marco Costantini (12-6-3)
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth in the league in scoring (40 points).
- Danny Katic is sixth overall in the league with 18 goals.
- Danny Katic leads the Americans averaging 1.14 PPG.
- Sam Sedley is third in the league with 28 assists.
- Braidan Simmons-Fischer is ninth overall with 67 PIM's.
- Marco Costantini is tied for fourth overall with 12 wins.
- Danny Katic leads Allen with six (6) Power Play Goals.
- Hank Crone has a six-game point streak.
- Sam Sedley has a team-high eight-game point streak.
- Harrison Blaisdell has a six-game point streak
- The Americans have dropped three straight games.
- Allen has scored the third most goals in the league (138).
- Sam Sedley leads Allen with 19 Power Play Points.
- The Americans are 0-4 in games that end in overtime.
- Allen is 13-2-3 when scoring the first goal.
- Allen is outscoring their opponents 52-27 in the second period.
