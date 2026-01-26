Americans Weekly

Published on January 26, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans goaltender Jackson Parsons vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (20-14-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Rapid City Rush this week for three games starting on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Americans picked up one point in a two-game set against the Idaho Steelheads this past weekend.

Last Week's Record: 0-1-1

Overall record: 20-14-4-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, January 23rd

Allen 4 at Idaho 6 Final

Saturday, January 24

Allen 5 at Idaho 6 Final OT

-- This Week --

Friday, January 30th, vs. Rapid City

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, January 31, vs. Rapid City

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Sunday, February 1, vs. Rapid City

Time: 2:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (18) Danny Katic

Assists - (28) Sam Sedley

Points - (40) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (6) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (18) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (3) Danny Katic and Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley and Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (4) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (67) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+13) Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (106) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.923) David Tendeck

Goals against average (2.90) David Tendeck

Goalie Wins - (12) Marco Costantini (12-6-3)

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts is tied for fourth in the league in scoring (40 points).

- Danny Katic is sixth overall in the league with 18 goals.

- Danny Katic leads the Americans averaging 1.14 PPG.

- Sam Sedley is third in the league with 28 assists.

- Braidan Simmons-Fischer is ninth overall with 67 PIM's.

- Marco Costantini is tied for fourth overall with 12 wins.

- Danny Katic leads Allen with six (6) Power Play Goals.

- Hank Crone has a six-game point streak.

- Sam Sedley has a team-high eight-game point streak.

- Harrison Blaisdell has a six-game point streak

- The Americans have dropped three straight games.

- Allen has scored the third most goals in the league (138).

- Sam Sedley leads Allen with 19 Power Play Points.

- The Americans are 0-4 in games that end in overtime.

- Allen is 13-2-3 when scoring the first goal.

- Allen is outscoring their opponents 52-27 in the second period.

