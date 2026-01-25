Americans Earn a Point in OT Loss
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Boise Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, closed out a two-game weekend series against the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena, and it was the Steelheads coming out on top scoring twenty seconds into overtime to give Idaho the 6-5 victory in front of a sellout crowd of 5,311.
The Americans opened the scoring in the first period as Harrison Blaisdell and Brayden Watts set up Spencer Asuchak for his ninth goal of the year. Watts extended his point streak to three games. The Americans and Idaho each had 12 shots in the opening period. The Americans left the ice on top 1-0.
The Steelheads owned the second frame scoring two times including a power play goal from Brenden Hoffmann on his 24th of the year. But it was the Americans who grabbed the lead after back-to-back goals. First, Hank Crone followed up a Colton Hargrove shot and put it home for his 10th goal of the year. Then, Michael Gildon took the puck away at center ice and walked it in on the
left side and beat the Idaho goalie five-hole for his 10th of the season and the Americans had the lead again 3-2 after two periods.
The third period was loaded with plenty of offense. Five goals in the third period. Three from Idaho and two from the Americans. Colby McAuley scored his 14th and Michael Gildon his second of the game and 11th of the year. The game was tied after regulation at 5-5, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra session, it only took 20 seconds for Idaho to claim the extra point as Kaleb Pearson fired one past Jackson Parsons top shelf to give Idaho the 6-5 overtime win and extend the Americans losing streak to three games.
The Americans are home next weekend beginning on Friday, January 30th against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for seats!
Three Stars:
1. IDH - K. Pearson
2. ALN - M. Gildon
3. IDH - J. Baum
- Rescheduled Date Announced