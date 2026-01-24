Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed

GREENSBORO - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that their scheduled away game on Sunday, January 25 in Greensboro has been postponed due to inclement weather.

At this time, there has been no announcement regarding a makeup date. The Thunder will provide updates and communicate further details to fans as soon as they become available.

After two more road games, the Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena January 30 through February 1 against Maine. Harding Mazzotti will be giving away 1000 Harding Mazzotti bags, 1000 Thunder pins, and 750 Adirondack Thunder / Harding Mazzotti shirts on Friday, January 30. Law Enforcement Night is Saturday, January 31 and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under get a FREE youth hockey jersey. Sunday, February 1 is Pucks 4 Paws Day pres. by Benson's Pet Center. Bring dog food, treats and toys to donate for your chance to win great prizes and hang out with Stormy and her friends all game.

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







