Grizzlies Earn 6-2 Saturday Night Road Victory
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Rapid City, South Dakota - Tyler Gratton scored two goals, Evan Friesen had 1 goal and 2 assists and goaltender Dominic Basse stopped 34 of 36 to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-2 victory over the Rapid City Rush on a Saturday night.
Grizzlies captain Tyler Gratton scored his seventh of the season on a lefty shot 1:30 into the contest. Rapid City's Cameron Buhl redirected a Rasmus Ekstrum shot 2:33 in. Utah took a 2-1 lead on an Evan Friesen power play goal 5:06 in. Rapid City's Brett Davis scored on a rebound from a Ryan Wagner right point shot 6:15 in. Both teams scored 2 goals on their first 4 shots on goal. The score was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes of play.
Utah's Luke Antonacci scored his first pro goal 5:03 into the second period. It turned out to be the game winner. Mike Gelatt earned his first point as a Grizzly with an assist. Late in the second period Tyler Gratton scored his second goal of the night on a centering feed from Danny Dzhaniyev 19:36 in. It was a power play goal as Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. The Grizzlies led 4-2 after 2 frames. Utah is now 10-0-2 when leading after 2 periods.
22 seconds into the third period John Gelatt scored his 7th of the season. Shawn Kennedy scored his first point as a Grizzly with an assist. Danny Dzhaniyev scored from the right wing 7:01 in to complete the scoring. Dzhaniyev had 10 shots on goal and ended the night with 1 goal and 1 assist. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 9 multiple point games.
Utah has outscored RC 11 to 4 in the first two games of the weekend series. Tyler Gratton has 2 goals and 3 assists through two games this weekend. Evan Friesen has 2 goals and 2 assists this weekend. Utah is now 62-40- 14 all-time vs Rapid City.
Forward Henri Schreifels made his Grizzlies debut and was a +1. Utah outshot Rapid City 37 to 36. The Grizzlies have averaged 36.08 shots per game in their last 12 contests.
The three-game series ends on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a three-game series against Greenville on January 28, 30-31. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Tyler Gratton (Utah) - 2 goals, +1, 4 shots.
2. Evan Friesen (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists, +2, 3 shots.
3. Danny Dzhaniyev (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 10 shots.
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Pearson's OT Goal Lifts Steelheads to 6-5 Win over Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Earn 6-2 Saturday Night Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Powerplay Strikes Again in Loss to Fuel - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Defeat Bison, 3-1, on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Oilers' One-Goal Comeback Spoiled by Shutout Performance by Wichita's Roddy Ross - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.