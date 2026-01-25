Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, trounced the Trois-Rivieres Lions with a 7-1 victory on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Wearing a different specialty jersey each period, the Mariners hosted a celebration of Portland's minor league sports team, following the designation of the city as the "Top Minor League Sports Market" in the country.

Sporting Portland Sea Dogs uniforms in the opening period, honoring Portland's minor league baseball team, the Mariners scored twice. Brooklyn Kalmikov netted the first goal of the night at 6:36, one-timing a pass from Linus Hemstrom up over the glove of Benjamin Gaudreau. Defenseman Andrew Nielsen doubled up the lead at 17:47, taking a pass from Mitch Deelstra and wristing one through the legs of a Lions defender. It was Nielsen's fifth goal in his last six games, giving Maine a 2-0 lead after one.

The Lions cut the deficit back to one with a goal less than two minutes into the second when Jacob Paquette fired a shot past Brad Arvanitis in the high slot. The remainder of the period belonged to Jacob Hudson in the Maine Celtics jersey, who pulled off the single-period Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Hudson's power play goal at 3:09 put the Mariners back up two, darting down the right side and beating Gaudreau's glove. Hudson would drop the gloves with Emmett Serensits later in the period, before assisting on Xander Lamppa's goal late in the period, which had Maine up 4-1 at the end of two.

Less than 30 seconds into the third, now in Portland Hearts of Pine jerseys, Max Andreev sprung Jacob Perreault on a breakaway, and Perreault deked around Gaudreau to up the lead to 5-1. Back-to-back goals by Linus Hemstrom at 8:03 and 12:56 brought the game to its 7-1 final. Brad Arvanitis stopped 30 of 31 to earn his sixth win of the season. Hemstrom, Deelstra, and Nielsen each posted three points to lead the offense.

The Mariners (17-11-5-2) conclude the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" on Sunday afternoon against the Lions with "Red Snapper Night" at 1 PM. Custom Red Snapper merchandise will be available with concession specials at Stand M. It's also a Sunday Fun Day, featuring games and activities on the concourse. Puck drop was moved up from 3 PM due to the weather forecast.

