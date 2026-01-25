Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1
Published on January 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Jacksonville, FL - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Anthony Firriolo (1g, 2a) registered three points, William Rousseau made 33 saves and the Heartlanders stampeded past the Jacksonville Icemen, 5-1, Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Iowa gave up a goal thirteen seconds into the game, but registered five unanswered goals, including three in the third, for their first victory of the week.
Iowa scored twice in the second frame and took a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes. At 4:49 of the first, Rasmus Kumpulainen redirected a right-slot shot from Firriolo. Luke Mobley earned the secondary helper. Kumpulainen and Firriolo combined for Iowa's second goal, a short-handed strike at 9:47 of the second. Kumpulainen intercepted a cross-point pass and started an odd-man rush with Yuki Miura. Miura received a pass from Kumpalainen at the left post and deftly tapped it to Firriolo driving down the royal road. Firriolo snapped it home for his fourth of the season and first with Iowa.
In the third, Jonny Sorenson notched his sixth of the season at 2:09, tallying a one-timed slap shot from the left point that sailed over goaltender Cameron Rowe (loss, 20 saves). Ryan McGuire and Firriolo assisted.
Liam Coughlin scored an empty-net goal with 2:12 to go to make it 4-1. Next, Matt Sop redirected a shot from Jack Robilotti 14 seconds later for the game's final goal.
Iowa visits Jacksonville for the second straight day Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. The Heartlanders are next at home Fri., Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City for Y2K Night, pres. by Performance Health & Fitness! Iowa hosts EmpowerHer Night: Celebrating Women in Sports, pres. by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission on Sat., Jan. 31 at 6:00 p.m. against Indy.
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2026
- Railers Freeze Admirals Winning Streak with 6-5 Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- Shane Saves 37 in Royals Debut, Royals Split Series with Nailers, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Fall in Hard-Fought Overtime Contest to Mavericks 4-3 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Win Second Straight in Overtime, Beat Everblades 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina Stings Florida in 2-1 OT Loss - Florida Everblades
- Lions Slowed by the Mariners: Series Now Tied - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mariners Bounce Back with 7-1 Rout of Lions - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Defense Prevails, Best Walleye in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Clones Collect 11,164 Teddy Bears, Fall to Komets on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 2-1 in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Reading Gains Weekend Split in Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Komets Double up Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Thunder Down Gargoyles 4-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tomorrow's Adirondack Thunder Away Game in Greensboro Postponed - Adirondack Thunder
- From 5,000 Acres to Our Sheet of Ice: Meet Briley Wood, the Rush's Farm Boy - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Henri Schreifels - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Simon Pinard Returned on Loan by Hershey to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2026 vs. Utah Grizzlies - Rapid City Rush
- Canucks (NHL & AHL) Assign Forwards Josh Bloom & Jackson Kunz to K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Seek Quick Reset Agianst South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Win Big to Open Affiliation Weekend - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Waugh Signs PTO with AHL's Hershey Bears - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen (Lizards Kings) Score Three Goals in the Third to Earn 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1
- Heartlanders Suffer Defeat in First Game Down South, 3-1
- Heartlanders Grab Signature, Come-From-Behind Win in Shootout, 3-2
- Back-And-Forth Game Swings Toledo's Way, 4-3
- Heartlanders Announced Rescheduled Home Game vs. Bloomington