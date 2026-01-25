Heartlanders Score Five Unanswered to Rip Icemen, 5-1

Jacksonville, FL - Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Anthony Firriolo (1g, 2a) registered three points, William Rousseau made 33 saves and the Heartlanders stampeded past the Jacksonville Icemen, 5-1, Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Iowa gave up a goal thirteen seconds into the game, but registered five unanswered goals, including three in the third, for their first victory of the week.

Iowa scored twice in the second frame and took a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes. At 4:49 of the first, Rasmus Kumpulainen redirected a right-slot shot from Firriolo. Luke Mobley earned the secondary helper. Kumpulainen and Firriolo combined for Iowa's second goal, a short-handed strike at 9:47 of the second. Kumpulainen intercepted a cross-point pass and started an odd-man rush with Yuki Miura. Miura received a pass from Kumpalainen at the left post and deftly tapped it to Firriolo driving down the royal road. Firriolo snapped it home for his fourth of the season and first with Iowa.

In the third, Jonny Sorenson notched his sixth of the season at 2:09, tallying a one-timed slap shot from the left point that sailed over goaltender Cameron Rowe (loss, 20 saves). Ryan McGuire and Firriolo assisted.

Liam Coughlin scored an empty-net goal with 2:12 to go to make it 4-1. Next, Matt Sop redirected a shot from Jack Robilotti 14 seconds later for the game's final goal.

Iowa visits Jacksonville for the second straight day Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

