Heartlanders Grab Signature, Come-From-Behind Win in Shootout, 3-2
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Iowa Heartlanders forward Liam Coughlin tied the game with 26 seconds to go, William Rousseau went 28-for-28 in relief, Brandon Schultz scored the lone shootout goal and the Iowa Heartlanders overcame a 2-0 deficit to spike the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, Saturday at Xtream Arena. Rousseau also stopped all three shots faced in the shootout.
Coughlin tied the game on a net-front jam, forcing his way to the front of the net and slinging it by Matt Jurusik (SOL, 32 saves). Matt Sop assisted the tying goal.
In the skills competition, Schultz went wide left, deked through his legs and finished on the back hand. Iowa is 2-0 in shootouts this season.
Nick Carabin tallied his first professional strike at 7:42 of the second, wristing a seeing-eye shot from the right point over the goalie's left shoulder. Brandon Schultz assisted.
Toledo scored the first two goals, one early in the first from Jed Pietila at 3:34, and another late with 1:31 to go in the frame from Brandon Hawkins.
The Heatlanders take to the road for three games in the Sunshine State starting next Fri., Jan. 23 at 6:00 p.m. against Orlando. Iowa visits Jacksonville for back-to-back games Sat., Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 25 at 2:00 p.m.
