Cyclones Hang on to Defeat Rapid City 3-2 on Saturday Afternoon

Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones claimed another victory over the Rapid City Rush, defeating the Mountain division opponent 3-2 on Saturday night. In the second leg of their back-to-back slate, Cincinnati recorded a second win over Rapid City to close out the weekend.

Cincinnati came out of the gate flying, scoring a power play goal just 2:02 into regulation. A seeing eye shot from Luke Grainger gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead. His eighth of the season gave him his first goal since Dec. 7, 2025.

The 'Clones would carry their one-goal lead into the third period. Ken Appleby stood tall in his return between the pipes, stopping 15 shots including multiple golden opportunities for Rapid City in the second period.

The Cyclones would bolster their lead, scoring two goals in 16 seconds just 2:05 into the final frame. Nick Rhéaume scored his sixth of the season off a wonderful feed from Landon Sim. The two AHL-contracted youngsters would give the Cyclones a 2-0 lead.

Immediately after, Ryan Kirwan would join offensively, scoring his team-leading 15th goal of the season. Kirwan scored off an assist from Sam Stevens and Andrew Noel to make it 3-0, Cincinnati. With his goal, Kirwan has points in six of his last nine games with Cincinnati.

Rapid City would check into the game, scoring back-to-back goals to put pressure on Cincinnati. A power play goal from Chaz Smedsrud and a late finish with extra attacker from Brett Davis made it 3-2 in the third.

Despite a late push from Rapid City, Ken Appleby would slam the door, making 17 saves to log his eighth victory in goal with the Cyclones this season. Rapid City's Jack Bostedt would record the loss in his professional debut.

The Cyclones advance to 11-2-3-0 in one goal games this season and return to Heritage Bank Center on Monday afternoon for a division contest against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET and will serve as the team's Kids Eat Free Matinee.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







