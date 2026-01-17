Rush Game Notes: January 17, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones

(CINCINNATI, Ohio)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, end their two-week stretch of Central Division matchups with a Saturday afternoon battle against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at Heritage Bank Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush scored two goals in the opening seven minutes, did not trail for one second, but fell 5-4 in overtime to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center on Friday. Cameron Buhl scored two goals in the game for the Rush, both assisted by Connor Joyce. Ryan Chyzowski and Blake Bennett also buried, though not in the conventional sense. Buhl scored a go-ahead goal early in the third to give Rapid City a 4-3 lead, but Sam Stevens tied it with five minutes to go. The game went to overtime where Cincinnati's John Jaworski finished off a hat trick with the overtime winner midway through the period.

A GOALIE GOAL?

Here's one you may never see again in a Rush game: on a delayed penalty, the Cyclones passed the puck into their own net, resulting in a good goal for Rapid City, a play that has happened only once in the last 12 years in the NHL. Initially, goaltender Rico DiMatteo received credit for the goal. However, upon review, Blake Bennett was the last member of the Rush to contact the puck.

JUST A WACKY GAME

Last night's game had everything. An own goal and a goalie goal (or so we thought), a puck hitting the video board, a string of seven consecutive penalties called against the Rush, a hat trick, the Cyclones winning despite not holding a lead for one second... and a perfect amount of Grateful Dead in the building. You never know what you'll see when you come to the rink.

STAYING BUSY

No one deserves a win more than Rico DiMatteo. In his first two ECHL starts, DiMatteo has made 106 saves, including 51 yesterday against Cincy's high-powered offense. Both results have been one-goal losses, but by no means the fault of Rico, who has exceeded expectations in his first two games.

HATS OFF TO THE PK

Rapid City's penalty kill was tested with a string of seven consecutive kills over a 47-minute span yesterday- including a 5-on-3- but were successful on six opportunities. Over the last four games, the Rush PK is an outstanding 19-for-20.

BUHLER'S BACK

After a season-long 11-game goal drought, Cameron Buhl broke out of the slump with a two-goal night. Both were go-ahead strikes for Buhl, who now has nine goals on the season.

NOT ONE THEY USUALLY DROP

Last night was just the second time the Rush have lost a game when leading after the first period- both such instances in overtime- and the third time when scoring a power play goal.

RETURNING TO THE LINEUP

Brady Keeper (family leave) and Darian Pilon (suspension) each missed the three-game series last weekend, but both men are on the ground in Cincinnati and set to rejoin the lineup tonight.

THAT'S A LOT OF SHOTS

High shot totals against has been a recent trend for the Rush. Rapid City has allowed 254 shots over their last five games, an average of 50.8 per night. However, the Rush have a record of 3-1-1 and save percentage of .949 in that span.

