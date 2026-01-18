Worcester Grabs Overtime Point in 3-2 Loss to Pirates

Worcester Railers' Michael Suda on game night

PORTLAND, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (16-15-2-1) fell to the Portland Pirates (15-10-5-2) in overtime on Saturday, January 17th, in front of a crowd of 6,076 with a final score of 3-2 at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Railers will take on the Pirates next on home ice on Sunday, January 18th at 3:05 p.m.

Portland nabbed the first goal of the night just 2:08 into the first off a goal from defenseman Andrew Nielsen (1-0-1). Nielsen's goal was the only one in the first period. Worcester answered the 1-0 lead from Portland with a goal from Jesse Pulkkinen (1-0-1) at 0:33 into the second to tie the game. Portland took back the one-goal lead halfway through the second, this time from Mitch Deelstra (1-0-1), Worcester once again evened the score with a goal from Drew Callin (1-0-1). A final goal from Max Andreev (1-0-1), at 3:27 in overtime secured the Pirates' 3-2 victory.

Worcester kicked off the night shorthanded just 16 seconds after puck drop. An early penalty against Lincoln Hatten for high-sticking put Portland on its first power play of the game, which forced Worcester to fight the first two minutes of play for the night down a man. With just eight seconds remaining on Hatten's call, Portland defenseman Andrew Nielsen (5th) grabbed the only goal of the period for either team, which gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead to close the first twenty. Shots for the period with 11-4 in favor of Portland.

Worcester didn't wait long to tie the game in the second. Jesse Pulkkinen (3rd) picked up his 5th point of the season with a goal at 0:33. Portland went back on the power play soon after the score on a hooking call on Anthony Callin. Worcester had their first chance at the man-advantage about five minutes into the period, as Anthony Callin was tripped up by Max Andreev. Portland re-gained their one-goal lead once more around the halfway mark of the period, scored by Mitch Deelstra (2nd) at 9:35. Neither the Railers nor the Pirates could break past the blue line for the remainder of the second, which left the Railers down by one for a second time in the evening. Portland outshot Worcester nine to seven. Penalties for the period were one for Worcester and two for Portland.

The Railers came out fighting in the third and tallied their highest shot total for any period of the night. A roughing call on Loke Johansson put Worcester on their third power play just over seven and a half minutes into play for the third. Unable to capitalize on their previous two power play chances, Drew Callin (10th) drove the puck home at 8:28 to even the score once more for the Railers. A late-game goal from Anthony Callin had Worcester celebrating an early win; however, the goal was waved off for goaltender interference as Callin fell into the net of Brad Arvanitis. The game once again was 2-2 and went into overtime for the second consecutive night. In the end, the Pirates would take the win in overtime with a final score of 3-2, the last lamp lit by Max Andreev (7th) on a shot from atop the circles to beat Gahagen in net for Worcester. Final shots were 27-25 in favor of Portland. Final penalties were five for Portland and four for Worcester.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Drew Callin (1-0-1, +0, 2 shots), 2nd Star: Linus Hemstrom (0-2-2, +1, 0 shots), 1st Star: Max Andreev (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots)... Final shots were 24-25 in favor of Worcester in regulation, 27-25 in favor of Portland overall... Brad Arvanitis (4-6-2) made 23 saves on 25 shots for Portland, while Parker Gahagen (8-2-2) made 24 saves on 27 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 1-for-5 on the power play while Portland went 1-for-3... The Railers are now 35-34-7-3 all-time vs. the Pirates and 11-20-3-2 at Cross Insurance Arena... Michael Ferrandino, Riley Ginnell, Lazarus Kaebel, Matt Myers, Case McCarthy, Ross Mitton, and Thomas Gale did not dress for Worcester...

