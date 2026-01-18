K-Wings Edge Fuel in OT Saturday

FISHERS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (14-15-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, scored the game-winning goal less than a minute into overtime after erasing an early two-goal deficit against the Indy Fuel (17-13-4-1) on Saturday at Fishers Event Center, 3-2.

Jayden Lee (3) won the game for the K-Wings in overtime via a breakaway iso snipe 56 seconds into overtime. On the goal, Nolan Walker (16) took the puck from behind the K-Wings' net and passed to Zach Okabe (15) in the defensive zone slot. Okabe then launched the puck to the offensive zone blue line, finding Lee all alone, who broke away to win the game for Kalamazoo.

Indy took the early first-period advantage, scoring a goal at the 16:06 mark. The Fuel struck first in the second period as well, tallying a goal at the 4:13 mark, bringing the score to 2-0.

However, Okabe (8) responded with a rocket inside the left post at the 11:42 mark to narrow the deficit to one. On the play, Quinn Preston (16) skated the puck inside the slot, dishing the puck to Davis Pennington (16), who then crossed a circle-to-circle pass to Okabe for the goal.

Colin Bilek (8) carried the momentum into a third-period power-play opportunity, scoring the game-tying goal at the 1:25 mark. On the setup, Pennington (17) collected his second assist of the night with a pass to David Keefer (10) at the goal-line, who immediately crossed to a firing Bilek at the left-edge of the crease, sending the puck inside the left post for the equalizer.

Jonathan Lemieux (3-4-1-2) was fantastic between the pipes, making 28 saves in his fifth overtime appearance of the season. The K-Wings also went 1-for-2 on the power-play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, despite being outshot 30-22.

Next up, Kalamazoo stays on the road for a matchup against the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-13-3-0), at 1:35 p.m EST on Monday, January 19, at Heritage Bank Center.

The Dark Side invades Wings Event Center on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., presented by Discover Kalamazoo, as the K-Wings battle the Toledo Walleye on Star Wars Night! Join the Resistance, wear your Jedi best, and get ready for an epic showdown in a galaxy not-so-far away.







