Hausinger's Point Streak Goes to Seven Games as he Nets Winner against Atlanta
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Cam Hausinger potted a power play goal in the second period to extend his point streak to a season-high seven games, and it turned out to be the difference alongside Keaton Mastrodonato's pair of assists and Isaiah Saville's 26 saves as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night.
Both teams skated to a scoreless opening frame, with the Swamp Rabbits commanding the second half of the frame offensively. Isaiah Saville, in net for the Swamp Rabbits, staved off seven Atlanta shots, while his counterpart, TJ Semptimphelter, denied nine. Eventually, the Swamp Rabbits broke through early in the second period. Just 93 seconds in, Keaton Mastrodonato won a draw back to his captain, Josh Atkinson, who rifled a shot towards the slot. Remy Parker was in the area code, and deflected it by Semptimphelter to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead on his first goal with the team. However, Cody Sylvester tied the game moments later when he slipped the puck past Saville in a net front scramble just out of his net to bring the game to a 1-1 deadlock at 5:04 (Dylan Carabia had the lone assist). Cam Hausinger, who holds the longest point streak this season at six games, found a way to power it to seven, providing what was the eventual game-winner. With 3:37 left in the second, and on the team's final power play of the game, Mastrodonato trucked to the Atlanta net, but was turned aside and produced a rebound. Hausinger jumped on the loose change and pocketed it to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead, ending the team's power play drought. The Swamp Rabbits held on for the remainder of the game, ultimately claiming a gutsy 2-1 win, their first on home ice in 2026.
Isaiah Saville stopped all but one of 27 shots in securing the win, his first since his return to Greenville from the AHL (4-4-0-0).
The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game series against the Gladiators, now transitioning to the road for the next two games. Puck drop tomorrow, January 18th, at Gas South Arena is slated for 3:10 p.m. EST, while Monday, January 19th, is set for 1:10 p.m.
