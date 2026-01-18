Steelheads Fall, 5-1, in Series Finale against Solar Bears
Published on January 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
ORLANDO, FL - The Idaho Steelheads (23-11-3-0) fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (13-19-4-1) 5-1 on Saturday night at Kia Center in Orlando to finish their three-in-three series. The Steelheads head into the All-Star break this week before facing off with the Allen Americans in their next contest Friday night at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena.
Idaho struck first on Saturday, taking a lead just under 90 seconds into the game on a goal by Brendan Hoffmann, who netted his 21st of the season. From there, however, the Solar Bears took control of the game.
Under five minutes later Orlando tied the game, as Reece Newkirk danced around the Idaho defense for a goal at the 6:01 mark of the opening frame. Later in the period Dustin Geregach found the go-ahead goal, giving Orlando the lead in the final five minutes of the period with his second tally of the season.
In the middle frame Newkirk scored once more, this time connecting on the power play to give the Solar Bears an insurance marker in the early stages of the second period.
After carrying that 3-1 lead into the third period, the Solar Bears soon put the game out of reach. First it was Cole Kodsi who extended the lead to 4-1 at 5:08 of the third with his third goal of the season. Then Anthony Bardaro notched the game's final goal with just over seven minutes remaining to cap off a 5-1 Orlando victory.
Ben Kraws stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss, while Harrison Meneghin turned away 26 of 27 shots in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
1. Reece Newkirk (ORL, 2-1-3, +2, 6 shots)
2. Dustin Geregach (ORL, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)
3. Harrison Meneghin (ORL, 26 saves, Win)
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2026
- Americans' Six-Game Winning Streak Halted - Allen Americans
- Worcester Grabs Overtime Point in 3-2 Loss to Pirates - Worcester Railers HC
- Knight Monsters Win Regular Season Series against Wichita with Exciting 4-3 Shootout Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- McMenamin Scores Lone Goal, Royals Drop Military Appreciation Night Matchup with Gargoyles, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Bison Drop Close Game to Komets - Bloomington Bison
- Heartlanders Grab Signature, Come-From-Behind Win in Shootout, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads Fall, 5-1, in Series Finale against Solar Bears - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Grab Home Win Against Bison - Fort Wayne Komets
- 17 Strong: Shorthanded Icemen Skate Past Everblades - Jacksonville Icemen
- K-Wings Edge Fuel in OT Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Fall Late in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Heartlanders - Toledo Walleye
- Wheeling's Comeback Attempts Foiled by Admirals - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Loss to K-Wings - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Edge Gladiators 2-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Andreev Plays Overtime Hero on Pirates Night - Maine Mariners
- South Carolina Drops Saturday Night Decision to Savannah, 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hausinger's Point Streak Goes to Seven Games as he Nets Winner against Atlanta - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Win Eighth Straight, Defeat Stingrays 5-1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Cyclones Hang on to Defeat Rapid City 3-2 on Saturday Afternoon - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Rush's Comeback Falls One Goal Short in Cincinnati - Rapid City Rush
- Tribute to the 1955 Lions Spoiled by a Loss to the Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Respond with 3-1 Win in Trois-Rivieres - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Artem Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley; Royals Sign Hayden Ford to SPC - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Zach Plucinski - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Cavallin Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- Grizzlies Defenseman Christian Felton Signs with AHL's Abbotsford Canucks - Utah Grizzlies
- Admirals Complete Trade with Jacksonville; Sign D Cole Beamin to SPC - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Sign Forward Matt Myers to ECHL Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Rush Game Notes: January 17, 2026 at Cincinnati Cyclones - Rapid City Rush
- Gargoyles Fall 6-0 in Reading - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Florida Everblades Agree to Terms with Lukas Sillinger - Florida Everblades
- Will Cranley Added to ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Fall, 5-1, in Series Finale against Solar Bears
- Jake Barczewski Earns First ECHL Shutout as Steelheads Blank Solar Bears 3-0
- Steelheads Announce Makeup Dates for Postponed Games
- Steelheads Survive Solar Bears in 6-3 Series-Opening Win
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14