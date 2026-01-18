Steelheads Fall, 5-1, in Series Finale against Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL - The Idaho Steelheads (23-11-3-0) fell to the Orlando Solar Bears (13-19-4-1) 5-1 on Saturday night at Kia Center in Orlando to finish their three-in-three series. The Steelheads head into the All-Star break this week before facing off with the Allen Americans in their next contest Friday night at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho struck first on Saturday, taking a lead just under 90 seconds into the game on a goal by Brendan Hoffmann, who netted his 21st of the season. From there, however, the Solar Bears took control of the game.

Under five minutes later Orlando tied the game, as Reece Newkirk danced around the Idaho defense for a goal at the 6:01 mark of the opening frame. Later in the period Dustin Geregach found the go-ahead goal, giving Orlando the lead in the final five minutes of the period with his second tally of the season.

In the middle frame Newkirk scored once more, this time connecting on the power play to give the Solar Bears an insurance marker in the early stages of the second period.

After carrying that 3-1 lead into the third period, the Solar Bears soon put the game out of reach. First it was Cole Kodsi who extended the lead to 4-1 at 5:08 of the third with his third goal of the season. Then Anthony Bardaro notched the game's final goal with just over seven minutes remaining to cap off a 5-1 Orlando victory.

Ben Kraws stopped 19 of 24 shots in the loss, while Harrison Meneghin turned away 26 of 27 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1. Reece Newkirk (ORL, 2-1-3, +2, 6 shots)

2. Dustin Geregach (ORL, 1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

3. Harrison Meneghin (ORL, 26 saves, Win)

