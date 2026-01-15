Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14

Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), hit the road out east this week for three games against the Orlando Solar Bears just before the All-Star break.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Orlando | 5:05 p.m. (MST)

Friday, Jan. 16 vs. Orlando | 5:05 p.m. (MST)

Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Orlando | 5:05 p.m. (MST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Idaho 5 - Greensboro 3

The Steelheads kicked off their three-game set with the Gargoyles with a solid 5-3 win. Idaho built a 2-0 lead after the first period on goals from Brendan Hoffmann and Robbie Holmes, but Logan Nelson got Greensboro within one six minutes into the second period. After Hoffmann struck again to restore the two-goal edge, the Gargoyles again fought back early in the third, this time tying the game 3-3. The Steelheads provided the final push of the contest, however, nabbing the final two goals of the game to finish off a 5-3 victory.

Friday, Jan. 9

Idaho 3 - Greensboro 5

The Gargoyles responded on Friday with a 5-3 win of their own to even the series after two games. On this occasion it was Greensboro who built out an early lead, with Deni Goure and Ryan Richardson giving the Gargoyles a 2-0 advantage by the early portion of the second period. The Steelheads quickly sprang into action, potting two goals in 26 seconds to tie the game, but Greensboro would prove to be too much down the stretch. The Gargoyles scored three of the game's final four goals to separate from the Steelheads and bounce back from their series-opening loss.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Idaho 7 - Greensboro 4

The Steelheads offense exploded in the series finale to lift the Steelheads to victory in the rubber match. Grant Silianoff kicked off the scoring with his third goal of the season 11:39 into the opening frame, and Kaleb Pearson added to the lead just 28 seconds later as Idaho's offense once again found some early footing. Deni Goure brought Greensboro within one at the end of the first period, but the Steelheads used four goals in the second period to blow the game open and take a 6-1 lead into the third period. Greensboro tightened the game late with three third-period goals of their own, but Idaho survived the push and Nick Portz' empty net goal secured a 7-4 win for the Steelheads.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (33 GP, 24-7-1-1, 50 pts, 0.758%)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (36 GP, 21-12-1-2, 45 pts, 0.625%)

3. Idaho Steelheads (34 GP, 21-10-3-0, 45 pts, 0.662%)

4. Allen Americans (34 GP, 19-12-3-0, 41 pts, 0.603%)

5. Rapid City Rush (33 GP, 16-15-2-0, 34 pts, 0.515%)

6. Wichita Thunder (33 GP, 13-14-3-3, 32 pts, 0.485%)

7. Utah Grizzlies (33 GP, 13-17-3-0, 29 pts, 0.439%)

8. Tulsa Oilers (33 GP, 11-22-0-0, 22 pts, 0.333%)

SHINING STEELHEADS

Brendan Hoffmann leads the Steelheads with 32 points (19G, 13A). He is the ECHL leader in goals and is T-9th in the ECHL in overall scoring.

Jordan Steinmetz nabbed his first multi-point performance of the season with a goal and an assist on Friday against the Gargoyles.

Francesco Arcuri has 15 points in his last 12 games.

Sam Jardine ranks sixth in the ECHL with a plus/minus rating of +18.

TEAM NOTES

CATCHING SOME RAYS

The Steelheads head down to Orlando this week for three games against the Solar Bears just before the All-Star break. The Solar Bears are tied for sixth in the South Division with a record of 12-17-4-1 and 29 points. The two teams have met eight times before, with the Steelheads holding a 5-3-0-0 record in the all-time series. The only other trip to Orlando for the Steelheads came back in 2019, when Idaho won two out of three games in a series that took place from March 16-19.

TAMING THE EAST

Through six games against the Eastern Conference this season, the Steelheads have a record of 5-1-0-0. The Steelheads swept the Lions early in December and went 2-1-0-0 against the Greensboro Gargoyles last week at Idaho Central Arena. After this weekend's series against the Solar Bears, the Steelheads will have nine games against the Eastern Conference remaining, playing three games apiece against Greenville (Home), South Carolina (Home), and Norfolk (Away).

THINKING POSITIVELY

Steelheads defenseman Sam Jardine is up to a +18 in plus/minus on the season after last week's action against Greensboro. That number places Jardine in sixth for the best plus/minus mark in the league. Jardine ended the week against Greensboro as a +6 over three games, and the veteran defenseman has racked up nine points (1G, 8A) to this point in the season.

MILESTONE UPDATE

Two Steelheads hit milestones last week against the Gargoyles. Brendan Hoffmann logged his 100th game with the Steelheads in Saturday's action, and Nick Canade played in his 200th ECHL/Steelheads game on Saturday. Coming up this week, Ty Pelton-Byce is slated to skate in his 200th ECHL game on Thursday, while he is also just six points shy of 200 points for his ECHL career.

TRENDS

The Steelheads lead the ECHL in shots per game at 35.50.

Idaho's power play is clicking at 29% (9/31) over the last 10 games.

Idaho has a record of 13-2-3 in games decided by two goals or fewer this season.

The Steelheads are 5-1-0-0 against the Eastern Conference this season.

The Steelheads are 13-0-1 when leading after the first period and 12-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Idaho averages 16.12 penalty minutes per game, the third highest mark in the ECHL.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is one games shy of 200 in his ECHL career.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is also six points shy of 200 in his ECHL & Steelheads career.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Brendan Hoffmann (19)

Assists: Brendan Hoffmann, Ty Pelton-Byce, and Chris Dodero (13)

Points: Brendan Hoffmann (32)

Plus/Minus: Sam Jardine (+18)

PIMs: Jason Horvath (72)

PPGs: Robbie Holmes, Francesco Arcuri, and Ty Pelton-Byce (3)

GWGs: Francesco Arcuri & Brendan Hoffman (3)

Shots: Brendan Hoffman (118)

Wins: Ben Kraws (6)

GAA: Jake Barczewski (2.69)

SV%: Ben Kraws (.913)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket."







ECHL Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.