Gargoyles Sign Forward Graeme McCrory from SPHL
Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves announced today that the team has signed forward Graeme McCrory from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).
McCrory is a first year pro with 28 games played in his first SPHL season. This season, he has 20 points (6G, 14A). After playing in the OJHL, McCrory attended Stevenson University, picking up 45 points (19G, 26A) in 108 NCAA Division III games. His career high came last year, during the 2024-25 season, accumulating 18 points (9G-9A) in 28 games played.
The rookie will add to the Gargoyles forward core after veteran Wade Murphy was traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earlier this week. The Gargoyles have three games on the road in Reading, PA, facing the Royals to close out their eight-game road trip. Greensboro celebrates Affiliation Weekend when the Gargoyles return to the First Horizon Coliseum on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 23-25. Come join Doyle, Stormy, and the Canes Crew as the Gargoyles host Adirondack. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
