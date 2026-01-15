Knight Monsters Forward Sloan Stanick Invited to Participate in 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Sloan Stanick has been selected to participate in the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition.

The Skills Competition features three events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, and Accuracy Shooting. Stanick will be participating in the Accuracy Shooting competition.

Stanick will compete against Adirondack Thunder forward Brannon McManus, as well as Allen American forwards Danny Katic and Colby McAuley.

The 2026 Warrior /ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

