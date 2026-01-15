Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Royals Acquire Austin Saint from Cincinnati in Exchange for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Yaniv Perets has been recalled by Lehigh Valley (AHL) from his loan to Reading. Additionally, forward Austin Saint has been acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) in exchange for Future Considerations.

Perets, 25, has registered a 7-6-1 record, 3.59 goals-against average and .892 save-percentage in 15 starts with the Royals during the 2025-26 season. This is the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native's fifth recall by Lehigh Valley, after he made his lone start for Phantoms following his first recall on Thursday, October 30th, stopping 26 of 29 shots faced in a Lehigh Valley 4-3 overtime win at Hartford on Saturday, November 1st. Prior to his first recall, Perets opened his third professional season with Reading, going 1-0-1 in two starts with a 6.28 goals-against average and .814 save-percentage.

Across 76 ECHL career games, the 6'1", 181-pound, left-handed catching netminder has posted a 37-29-5 record, 2.97 GAA, .902 SV% and five shutouts between Norfolk (2023-24), Bloomington (2024-25) and Reading. In five AHL career games, four of which with the Chicago Wolves in 2024-25, Perets is 2-2-1 with a 3.71 GAA and .857 SV%. Additionally, Perets has appeared in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes in relief stopping seven of eight NHL career shots faced.

Prior to his pro career, Perets was an NCAA Champion with Quinnipiac University in 2023. The two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year broke the NCAA D-1 Record for goals-against average as a freshman (1.17 GAA).

Saint, 24, is in his second-full professional season with six points (2g-4a) and seven penalty minutes across 23 games between Greenville (20GP: 2-4-6) and Cincinnati (3GP: 0-0-0) on the 2025-26 campaign. The Bonnyville, Alberta native registered 26 points (12g-14a) in 60 games during the 2024-25 season with Greenville for a total of 37 points (18g-19a) and 53 PIMs in 91 professional career games, all in the ECHL.

Prior to opening his pro career with Greenville in 2023-24, the 5'11", 190-pound, right-shot forward played two seasons at Royal Military College in USports, where he logged 52 points (30g-22a) in 54 games, recording a team-high in goals and points both seasons.

The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.







