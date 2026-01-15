K-Wings Drop Heartlanders on Road Wednesday

CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-14-2-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, rode Davis Pennington's three assists in a mid-week win over the Iowa Heartlanders (9-22-2-0) on Wednesday at Xtream Arena, 3-2.

Kalamazoo's second power-play goal of the night went in the books as the game-winner off the stick of Andre Ghantous (9) at the 9:24 mark of the third period, making it 3-2. On the goal, Pennington (14) recorded his third assist of the night by finding David Keefer (9) in the right circle, who found Ghantous on the goal line for the go-ahead tuck past the netminder.

Keefer (1) found the back of the net for the first time this season as well, getting the scoring started for the K-Wings at the 7:11 mark of the first period. On the play, Hunter Strand (8) passed to Pennington (12) in the right circle, who found a leering Keefer on the left edge of the crease for the bang-bang goal.

Colin Bilek (7) then rode the momentum on a four-minute power-play opportunity, scoring the second goal of the night for Kalamazoo at the 11:53 mark. On the setup, Pennington (13) skated the puck above the slot before finding Nolan Walker (15) in the right circle. Walker then crossed to Bilek for a left-circle one-timer to bring the lead to two.

Unfortunately, Iowa found the back of the net with 10 seconds remaining in the first period, bringing the score to 2-1. The Heartlanders went on to score the only goal of the second period at the 15:10 mark to knot the score at two.

Ty Young (5-1-0-0) was phenomenal in net, turning aside 29 of 31 shots. The K-Wings went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill, 2-for-4 on the power play and took the shot total 38-31.

The K-Wings return home for our 5th Annual Rainbow Ice Night at 7 p.m. EST on Friday, January 16! The ice will shine bright, and so will the fans at Wings Event Center in a show of unity and support. Don't miss this vibrant night of inclusion, celebration, and K-Wings hockey! Stick around post-game for the specialty jersey auction.







