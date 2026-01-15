Fuel Defeat Fort Wayne 3-2 on Wednesday Night
Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Indy Fuel News Release


FORT WAYNE - The Indy Fuel visited Fort Wayne on Wednesday night to take on their in-state rivals, the Komets, for the first time in 2026. After giving up two goals early in the third frame to tie the game, Sahil Panwar scored a crucial power play goal to take the 3-2 victory.

1ST PERIOD

About six minutes into the first period, Mitchell Weeks made a behind-the-back save after Fort Wayne had a breakaway chance.

At 7:18, it was the Fuel's Matt Petgrave who struck first with a backhanded shot in front of the net. Assisted by Nick Grima, this made it 1-0.

Petgrave also took the game's first penalty at 8:37 for tripping. Despite the Komets keeping heavy pressure on Fuel goalie Weeks, Indy killed off the penalty.

Sahil Panwar took the game's next penalty at 11:20 for slashing, putting the Komets back on the power play. They killed that one off as well.

Nick Grima took a double minor for high sticking next, at 14:24. With 29 seconds left, Fort Wayne's Lynden McCallum headed to the penalty box for hooking. That penalty was also killed off.

After the first frame, the Fuel were up 1-0 despite being outshot 12-7.

2ND PERIOD

Fort Wayne went back to the power play after Petgrave took his second penalty of the game. This time he headed to the box for holding at 1:20. It was killed off.

There was nothing else to add to the game sheet until there were 39 seconds left in the second period, when Tyler Paquette scored to make it 2-0 for the Fuel. Jadon Joseph had the lone assist on that goal.

The Komets outshot the Fuel, 26-14 through two.

3RD PERIOD

The Komets opened the scoring on the period at 2:19. Dustyn McFaul scored his first goal of the season to make it 2-1.

At 3:16, the Fuel went back to the power play after a hooking call on Harrison Rees. It was killed off.

Fort Wayne's Austin Magera scored at 7:29 to tie the game 2-2.

Matt Miller took a high sticking penalty at 12:10, putting the Fuel on the power play once again. That penalty was also killed off.

The Fuel earned a late power play after Fort Wayne's Dru Krebs took a holding call at 14:41. Komets captain Alex Aleardi joined Krebs in the box after the Komets took a bench minor for too many men on the ice. This gave Indy a lengthy 5-on-3 chance.

Sahil Panwar capitalized on the power play and gave Indy their lead back, making it 3-2 late in the game.

With about a minute and a half left, the Komets pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra skater. They took a two-man advantage after Nick Grima took a slashing penalty with 14 seconds to go in regulation.

They did not have enough time to capitalize though, and the Fuel claimed the 3-2 regulation victory before heading home.

