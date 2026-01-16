ECHL Transactions - January 15

Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 15, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Greenville:

Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F

Iowa:

Keanan Stewart, F

Kalamazoo:

Nathan Berke, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

Add Sullivan Mack, F Activated from Reserve

Greensboro:

Add Graeme McCrory, F Signed ECHL SPC

Greenville:

Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Add Charlie Dodero, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on Reserve

Add Francesco Arcuri, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Jonny Sorenson, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Jaxon Nelson, F Recalled by Iowa Wild

Maine:

Add Tristan Thompson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jacob Hudson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D Traded to Norfolk 1/14

Norfolk:

Delete Jacob Julien, F Recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg 1/12

Delete Carson Musser, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ben Zloty, D Recalled by Manitoba

Add Philip Beaulieu, D Acquired from Maine 1/14

Orlando:

Delete Tyler Drevitch, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Reading:

Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Cole Krygier, D Activated from Reserve

Tahoe:

Add CJ Valerian, D Activated from Reserve

Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Samuel Mayer, D Recalled by Henderson

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Tulsa:

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Michael Colella, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Mike Gelatt, F Signed ECHL SPC

Wheeling:

Add Brayden Edwards, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete David Breazeale, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Max Graham, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Donavan Houle, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda

Delete Noah Beck, D Placed on Reserve

Add Noah Beck, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks

Delete Jack Bar, D Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

Delete Ross Mitton, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Cameron Berg, F Recalled by Bridgeport







