ECHL Transactions - January 15
Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 15, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Greenville:
Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F
Iowa:
Keanan Stewart, F
Kalamazoo:
Nathan Berke, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Bloomington:
Add Sullivan Mack, F Activated from Reserve
Greensboro:
Add Graeme McCrory, F Signed ECHL SPC
Greenville:
Add Yaroslav Yevdokimov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Wade Murphy, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Add Charlie Dodero, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Grant Silianoff, F Placed on Reserve
Add Francesco Arcuri, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chris Dodero, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Jonny Sorenson, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Jaxon Nelson, F Recalled by Iowa Wild
Maine:
Add Tristan Thompson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete James Marooney, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jacob Hudson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D Traded to Norfolk 1/14
Norfolk:
Delete Jacob Julien, F Recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg 1/12
Delete Carson Musser, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ben Zloty, D Recalled by Manitoba
Add Philip Beaulieu, D Acquired from Maine 1/14
Orlando:
Delete Tyler Drevitch, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Reading:
Delete Yaniv Perets, G Recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Cole Krygier, D Activated from Reserve
Tahoe:
Add CJ Valerian, D Activated from Reserve
Add Brendan Dowler, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Samuel Mayer, D Recalled by Henderson
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Tulsa:
Delete Tomas Suchanek, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Michael Colella, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Mike Gelatt, F Signed ECHL SPC
Wheeling:
Add Brayden Edwards, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete David Breazeale, D Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Max Graham, F Assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Donavan Houle, F Assigned by San Jose Barracuda
Delete Noah Beck, D Placed on Reserve
Add Noah Beck, D Assigned from San Jose Barracuda by San Jose Sharks
Delete Jack Bar, D Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
Delete Ross Mitton, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Cameron Berg, F Recalled by Bridgeport
