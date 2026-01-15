Royals Acquire Austin Saint from Cincinnati in Exchange for Future Considerations
Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Austin Saint has been acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) in exchange for Future Considerations.
Saint, 24, is in his second-full professional season with six points (2g-4a) and seven penalty minutes across 23 games between Greenville (20GP: 2-4-6) and Cincinnati (3GP: 0-0-0) on the 2025-26 campaign. The Bonnyville, Alberta native registered 26 points (12g-14a) in 60 games during the 2024-25 season with Greenville for a total of 37 points (18g-19a) and 53 PIMs in 91 professional career games, all in the ECHL.
Prior to opening his pro career with Greenville in 2023-24, the 5'11", 190-pound, right-shot forward played two seasons at Royal Military College in USports, where he logged 52 points (30g-22a) in 54 games, recording a team-high in goals and points both seasons.
The deadline to complete Future Considerations is 3:00 p.m. ET on June 20, 2026.
