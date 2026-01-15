Burke Nets Lone Goal, Royals Fall to Railers, 4-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (17-14-4-0, 38 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Worcester Railers (15-15-1-1, 32 PTS), 4-1, at DCU Center on Wednesday, January 14th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (7-6-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 24 saves on 27 shots faced while Railers' netminder Parker Gahagen (8-2-1-0) earned the win, stopping 21 of 22 shots faced.

After Anthony Repaci (10) gave Worcester a 1-0 lead through the opening 40 minutes on a power play goal at 8:17 into play, Cam Berg (1 & 2) scored a pair of goals at 6:24 and 14:09 into the third period to extend the Railers' lead, 3-0. Nolan Burke (6) erased Gahagen's shutout at 16:31 to draw the deficit back to two, 3-1. Matt DeMelis (11) sealed the Worcester win with an empty net goal at 19:14, 4-1

The loss was the eighth consecutive suffered on the road, dropping the Royals to a 6-8-3 overall road record and 1-5-1 in their last six games.

The Royals open a three-game home series against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday, January 16th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home series continues on Saturday, January 17th at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, January 19th at 1:00 p.m.







