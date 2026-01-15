Skills Participants Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday the skills participants for the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen, Texas and Allen CDC will take place on Monday, January 19, 2026, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. In this year's All-Star event, players from the Allen Americans will be combined with the ECHL All-Stars to form two teams - Stars and Stripes. A draft will take place leading up to the All-Star Classic to choose the two teams. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition will feature three events: Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot and Accuracy Shooting. The winning team in each event receives a power-play opportunity at the start of the next period.

The Fastest Skater will include Florida's Anthony Romano, Maine's Brooklyn Kalmikov and Utah's Danny Dzhaniyev. Allen's participants are Hank Crone, Brad Morrison and Brayden Watts.

The Hardest Shot will feature Jake Johnson of Cincinnati, Brendan Hoffman of Idaho and Charles Martin of Trois-Rivières while the Americans participating will be Andre Anania, Michael Gildon and Colton Hargrove.

Competing in Accuracy Shooting is Adirondack's Brannon McManus and Tahoe's Sloan Stanick while Colby McAuley and Danny Katic will participate for Allen.

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.







