Pair of Tahoe Skaters Called up to Silver Knights Ahead of Road Trip

Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that forward Jordan Gustafson and defenseman Samuel Mayer have been called up to the Henderson Silver Knights ahead of this weekend's series in Wichita.

In 15 games this season for the Knight Monsters, Gustafson has provided 15 points, including three goals and 12 assists.

Gustafson joined Tahoe in late November and scored his first career professional goal in his first professional game. He is currently on a contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Mayer has been providing a lot of offense as a defenseman this season. Mayer has posted 10 goals this season, which leads all defensemen in the ECHL.

Mayer has 22 points in 34 games this season, after skating in three games last season with the Knight Monsters. Mayer is currently on an AHL contract with Henderson.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, to take on the Utah Grizzlies at Tahoe Blue Event Center.







