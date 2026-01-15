Admirals Defenseman Ben Zloty Recalled to the Manitoba Moose

Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that the Manitoba Moose have recalled defenseman Ben Zloty.

Zloty, 23, has been a top-pair defender since being loaned to Norfolk at the start of the season and was named as the Admirals' ECHL All-Star representative. In 29 games played with Norfolk, the Calgary, Alberta native registered four goals and a team-best 20 assists, and Zloty currently sits tied with forward Brady Fleurent for the team lead in total points with 24. Zloty joins his former linemate with the Admirals, Dawson Barteaux, with Manitoba as the Moose are scheduled to play the Laval Rockets this weekend at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, CAN.

The Admirals begin a seven-game homestand this weekend that will run through the end of January. This weekend, the Admirals welcome in the Wheeling Nailers for Education & STEM Night on Friday night at Scope Arena and Saturday for Union & Trades Night; both games are scheduled for a 7:05pm puck drop.







