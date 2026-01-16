Former Heartlanders Defenseman Spacek Makes NHL Debut

Coralville, Iowa - Former Iowa Heartlanders defenseman David Spacek made his National Hockey League debut for the Minnesota Wild Thursday vs. Winnipeg, becoming the first former Heartlander to play in an NHL game.

Spacek played three games and scored two goals for the Heartlanders in his rookie season, 2023-24.

The 22-year-old native of Columbus, OH is the 777th former ECHL player to reach the NHL, and ninth this regular season. Over three pro seasons, Spacek has compiled ten goals and 62 points in 168 AHL games with the Iowa Wild.

