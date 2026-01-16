Former Heartlanders Defenseman Spacek Makes NHL Debut
Published on January 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Former Iowa Heartlanders defenseman David Spacek made his National Hockey League debut for the Minnesota Wild Thursday vs. Winnipeg, becoming the first former Heartlander to play in an NHL game.
Spacek played three games and scored two goals for the Heartlanders in his rookie season, 2023-24.
The 22-year-old native of Columbus, OH is the 777th former ECHL player to reach the NHL, and ninth this regular season. Over three pro seasons, Spacek has compiled ten goals and 62 points in 168 AHL games with the Iowa Wild.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games! Fri., Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. is Education Appreciation Day pres. by MidWestOne Bank vs. Toledo. Sat., Jan. 17 is Dash's Birthday Party pres. by Firehouse Subs against Toledo.
ECHL Stories from January 15, 2026
- Gargoyles Sign Forward Graeme McCrory from SPHL - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Former Heartlanders Defenseman Spacek Makes NHL Debut - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - January 15 - ECHL
- K-Wings Receive Forward Zach Okabe from Canucks (AHL) - Kalamazoo Wings
- Skills Participants Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Allen Americans
- Pair of Tahoe Skaters Called up to Silver Knights Ahead of Road Trip - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Knight Monsters Forward Sloan Stanick Invited to Participate in 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Skills Participants Named for 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Gargoyles, January 16th - Game 36/72 - Reading Royals
- Nailers News & Notes - January 15, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Return Home for Six Games in January Starting Friday Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Royals Acquire Austin Saint from Cincinnati in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Admirals Defenseman Ben Zloty Recalled to the Manitoba Moose - Norfolk Admirals
- Additonal Guests Announced for "NASCAR Night" on January 24th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14 - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Acquire Austin Saint from Cincinnati in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Mariners to Present Seventh Annual Barnes Award - Maine Mariners
- Burke Nets Lone Goal, Royals Fall to Railers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- K-Wings Drop Heartlanders on Road Wednesday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Defeat Fort Wayne 3-2 on Wednesday Night - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Former Heartlanders Defenseman Spacek Makes NHL Debut
- Heartlanders Nearly Mount Comeback, But Fall to Wings, 3-2
- Wings Beat Landers in Back-And-Forth Third, 4-3
- Stewart Scores for Iowa, But Young Guides Wings to 2-1 Win
- Jeri-Leon Nets Game Winner, Rousseau Stops 29 to Backstop Iowa to 2-1 Win