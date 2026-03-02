Iowa Takes 45 Shots But Gylander Stops Them All for 3-0 Toledo Win
Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders took 20 shots in the third period and 45 in the game, but Toledo Walleye goaltender Carter Gylander saved them all for his second shutout of the season in a 3-0 defeat for the Heartlanders Sunday at Huntington Center. Iowa out shot Toledo, 45-31. The Walleye have not allowed a goal in 150 minutes (2.5 games), dating back to Friday vs. Bloomington.
Meanwhile, Iowa wrapped the week with a 2-2-0-0 record, their third straight week with a .500 or better record.
Tanner Kelly tallied off a high-slot shot at 3:46 of the first, assisted by Brendon Michaelian, to provide Toledo an early 1-0 edge. Garrett Van Wyhe extended Toledo's lead on a three-on-two break in to the right circle at 8:57 of the second. With 3:56 left in the second, Mitch Lewandowski converted on a two-on-two rush with a wrister from the right slot, giving the Walleye a 3-0 edge.
William Rousseau denied 28 shots in defeat.
The Heartlanders' next game is Wed., Feb. 11 at 6:35 p.m. at Fort Wayne.
Iowa is next at home for Luck of the Landers against Kansas City on Wed., Mar. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
