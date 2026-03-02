Komets Beat Nailers for 21st Road Win of the Season

The Komets returned to Wheeling, West Virginia, to face the Nailers for the third time in five days and finished the sweep with a 3-2 OT win for their 21st road win of the season.

After falling behind at 5:16 of the first period, the Komets tied the game with a Matt Miller power play strike at 16:24, with assists credited to William Dufour and Kirill Tyutyayev. The Nailers were assessed 21 minutes in penalties and the Komets 17 in the first period.

After a scoreless second period, Wheeling's Mike Posma broke the deadlock with a goal at 11:31 of the third period to return the lead to the Nailers. Late in the period, with goaltender Sam Jonsson on the bench for the extra skater, William Dufour netted the game-tying goal at 19:09. In the extra time, Dufour struck again, ripping the game-winner past Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier at 6:11. Sam Jonsson got his 13th road win, making 33 saves.







