Gladiators Complete Season Sweep of Gargoyles with 3-2 Win in Greensboro

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro, NC - The Gladiators defeated the Greensboro Gargoyles 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Coliseum to complete the season sweep of the Gargoyles. Atlanta logged a new single game high for shots this season with 45 shots on goal in the win.

The Gladiators hustled from Savannah to Greensboro for the final game of a 3 in 3 and an afternoon game in the Tar Heel State. Atlanta took the first two meetings on January 3rd, 3-0, and February 3rd, 6-3, and was looking for the season sweep of the Gargoyles in the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams. T.J. Semptimphelter started in net for the Gladiators, while Ruslan Khazheyev was the starter for the Gargoyles.

Atlanta opened the game with a power play just 16 seconds in, as Trevor Zins was called for delay of game. The Gladiators did not score on the power play, but peppered Khazheyev with shots - a trend that would continue throughout the game. The first period ended scoreless, but the Gladiators outshot the Gargoyles 17-9 in the first period, showing no signs of fatigue in the final game of the 3 in 3.

The Gladiators began to surge in the second period, opening the scoring 2:27 into the period with Joey Cipollone's 13th goal of the season. Cipollone scored on a nasty backhand shot on the left wing, with assists from Kalan Lind and Nolan Orzeck. About three minutes later, Alex Young scored his 23rd goal of the season from Orzeck and Andrew Jarvis to make it 2-0 Atlanta. The Gladiators continued to get chances on net, outshooting the Gargoyles 16-11 in the second period.

Continuing to press, the Gladiators added to their lead to make it 3-0 as Isak Walther tipped in a shot from Mike McNamee 3:31 into the third period. Austin Roest also factored in with an assist, extending his point streak to three games with 2g and 3a in that span. The Gargoyles attempted to mount the comeback, first putting in a goal 9:13 into the final frame from Patrick Newell to make it 3-1. Newell took the puck in after it hit the post on a shot from Dalton Skelly and wrapped it into the back of the net to make it at two goal game. With 41 seconds to go and the net empty, the Gargoyles added another from Zach Faremouth to make it 3-2. Semptimphelter did his best to try and keep the puck out but video review confirmed it as a good goal. Despite the late push from Greensboro, Atlanta was able to hang on and complete the season sweep of the Gargoyles with a 3-2 victory.

Semptimphelter stopped 31/33 in the win as Khazeyev stopped 42/45 in what was a new season high for shots in a single game for Atlanta. The Gladiators went 0/3 on the power play and 3/3 on the penalty kill in the win.

The road trip continues on Wednesday night when the Gladiators head to Orlando to meet the Solar Bears at Kia Center. Catch on the action live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network on FloHockey and YouTube with coverage beginning at 6:40 PM and puck drop at 7:00 PM.

