Gargoyles Score in Final Minute, Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Atlanta

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - Two goals late in the third period drew the Greensboro Gargoyles within one goal, but the Atlanta Gladiators held on in the final seconds to win 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in the First Horizon Coliseum.

Atlanta went to the power play 15 seconds into the first period. The Gargoyles faced six shots on a successful kill. Greensboro would get a power play 12 minutes into the period, but Atlanta also found a successful kill. After 20 minutes, Ruslan Khazheyev saved 17 shots to keep the score 0-0.

Atlanta opened the second period scoring 2:27 into the frame. The Gladiators added a second goal three minutes later to take a 2-0 lead into the third period.

The Gladiators scored again early in the third period, opening a 3-0 advantage. The Gargoyles got on the board at 9:13 after Partick Newell rebounded a shot off the post from Dalton Skelly, scoring on the wrap-around. Greensboro pulled Khazheyev with 2:40 remaining, trailing 3-1, and found an offensive charge that led to a net front scramble where Zach Faremouth celebrated what looked like a goal. After being initially waived off, the referees reviewed the play determining it was a good goal with 40.7 seconds left.

Time ran out on a 3-2 Atlanta win. Khazheyev set a new career and franchise high with 42 saves in the loss, facing 45 shots. Newell finished with one goal and an assist in a multi-point effort.

"We need to get some rest," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We'll have a day off tomorrow, get back on the ice Tuesday, and we travel Wednesday to play Thursday. With Montgomery being suspended, we only had five defensemen, so that really put a strain on our guys. Tonight we just didn't start on time and missed some opportunities."

After four games in five days, Burt reflected, "We're really starting to find our game. It's been a tough season. One of our big flaws has been finding the back of the net, and guys are finally starting to feel it. At this point of the year, we're all fighting for jobs looking forward to next year. We all want and need to start winning and wanting it."

The Gargoyles travel to Savannah on Thursday to play against the Ghost Pirates. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum to close out their regular season series with the Reading Royals with two games on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.







