Smedsrud, Bennett, and Wood Score in Finale at Tulsa

Published on March 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Wagner(Rapid City Rush)

(TULSA, Okla.)- The Rapid City Rush (22-26-4) rallied to take a third period lead but fell 6-3 to the Tulsa Oilers (17-29-5) at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Tulsa controlled a 2-0 lead halfway through regulation, but the Rush used their power play to battle back. Chaz Smedsrud and Blake Bennett scored back-to-back power play goals 1:28 apart to pull even.

Facing a third consecutive winner-take-all third period, Rapid City took a 3-2 lead when Briley Wood sniped a high shot off a faceoff win with 17:37 remaining.

That would be the Rush's last goal of the game and Tulsa returned the favor with a run of their own. The Oilers scored three straight times in a two-and-a-half-minute span to reclaim the lead, then buried one into the empty net.

Smedsrud and Bennett picked up a goal and an assist each, finishing off solid weekends for both men. Ryan Wagner reached 50 points for the second straight season and Quinn Olson tallied a point for the eighth time in the last nine games.

Rapid City outshot Tulsa, 37-33, their fourth consecutive game outshooting an opponent.

This is the first time the Rush have suffered a three-game sweep this season with 52 games complete.

Connor Murphy made 27 saves. Vyacheslav Buteyets went 34-for-37 and earned the win for the second straight day.

Rapid City returns home for a two-week, six-game homestand beginning on Wednesday.

Next game: Wednesday, March 4 vs. Wheeling. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush kick off the month of March at home on March 4th, 6th, and 7th against the Wheeling Nailers! Saturday, March 7th is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP South Dakota, featuring specialty jerseys and a Coca-Cola youth jersey giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.