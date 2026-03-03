Gargoyles Weekly Update: March 3, 2026

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, played four games in five days to turn the calendar. The Gargoyles won their weekend series against Norfolk, taking two of the three games, and fell to Atlanta on Sunday. The team now looks ahead to a Thursday road trip to Savannah before returning home to host Reading.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

The Gargoyles split the week, going 2-2-0 in their four games split between Norfolk, VA and Greensboro, NC. After a road win on Wednesday, the team added a second consecutive win on Friday, before falling Saturday in the third game against Norfolk and Sunday against Atlanta.

The Gargoyles earned their 14th win of the inaugural season Wednesday night at Norfolk Scope Arena, defeating the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 in the ECHL's Game of the Week. After Norfolk opened the scoring midway through the first period, Braden Doyle tied the game with his first professional goal, sparking a strong push that saw Greensboro control the shot count before Greg Smith gave the Gargoyles a 2-1 lead late in the frame with a breakaway goal. Tyler Weiss added his team-leading 15th of the season on the power play early in the second to extend the lead to 3-1, and despite Norfolk pulling within one early in the third, goaltender Nikita Quapp made key saves, including three straight grade-A stops on a penalty kill, to secure the win and snap Greensboro's four-game skid. The Gargoyles now return home to the First Horizon Coliseum for a stretch featuring nine of their next 10 games in Greensboro, beginning with back-to-back matchups against Norfolk Friday and Saturday before hosting Atlanta on Sunday.

Greensboro secured their second straight win Friday night at First Horizon Coliseum, defeating the Norfolk Admirals 5-3 on Pucks and Paws night. Norfolk struck early, but Trevor Zins evened the score in the first period before the Admirals regained the lead on a second period power play. Greensboro responded with back-to-back goals 1:04 apart from Blake Biondi and Deni Goure to take control, though Norfolk tied the game early in the third. Ryan Richardson netted the game winner on the power play at 3:46, and Patrick Newell added insurance midway through the frame. Nikita Quapp made 25 saves in the victory as the Gargoyles went 2-for-4 on the penalty kill and converted on their lone power play opportunity. Logan Nelson recorded three assists, while Newell finished with a goal and an assist as Greensboro earned its first back-to-back wins since mid-November.

Saturday, Greensboro carried a 2-1 lead into the final 10 minutes before Norfolk surged for three unanswered goals in a 4-2 final. Ryan Richardson opened the scoring for the second straight night, with Demetrios Koumontzis recording an assist in his return to the lineup, and Zach Faremouth added his eighth of the season to restore the lead after an early Admirals equalizer. The Gargoyles held firm through a hard-fought second period, highlighted by a five-minute major penalty kill following Bryce Montgomery's game misconduct after a heavyweight tilt and a highlight-reel save from Nikita Quapp that quickly gained Save of the Year attention. Norfolk tied the game at 11:50 of the third, took the lead less than four minutes later, and sealed the comeback with an empty-net goal.

Sunday afternoon nearly produced late-game magic, as the Gargoyles rallied with two third-period goals but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Atlanta Gladiators. After a scoreless first period highlighted by Ruslan Khazheyev's 17 saves and a strong early penalty kill, Atlanta struck twice in the second and added another early in the third to build a 3-0 lead. Patrick Newell sparked the comeback at 9:13 with a wrap-around finish off a Dalton Skelly shot, and with Khazheyev pulled late, Zach Faremouth jammed home a net-front scramble that was confirmed after review with 40.7 seconds remaining. Greensboro pushed for the equalizer in the final moments, but time expired despite Khazheyev's career and franchise-high 42 saves, while Newell recorded a multi-point effort with a goal and an assist.

ON DECK

The Gargoyles have three games coming up this week, with a road trip to Savannah, GA on Thursday, March 5 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates, and two home games on Saturday and Sunday against the Reading Royals on Saturday and Sunday, March 7-8.

The Ghost Pirates are fourth in the South Division with 58 points, 27-22-3 this season. Nicholas Zabeneh leads Savannah in scoring with 21 goals and 39 points in 50 games this season. Bryce Brodzinski follows closely behind with 35 points (11G-24A), and leads the Ghost Pirates in assists. Vinnie Purpura has appeared in 26 games this season, with 16 wins, a 2.27 goals against average, and a .922 save percentage. The Ghost Pirates are 26th in the league on the power play, scoring on 15.3 percent of their chances, but they rank third in the league at 86.0% percent on the penalty kill.

The Royals are fourth in the North Division with 61 points, 27-18-7 this season. Defenseman Ben Meehan leads the team with 34 points (7G-27A) in 52 games. Brandon Saigeon has 28 points (11G-17A), with seven points in 10 games against the Gargoyles. Carson Golden returned to the Royals lineup on February 25 after a month in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Golden leads the team in goals with 13 in 37 games. Kieth Petruzzelli leads the crease with 14 wins in 30 starts, posting a 2.51 goals against average and .916 save percentage. Reading has the 11th ranked penalty kill at 83.3% and is last in the league scoring only 13.6% on the power play.

The Gargoyles are eighth in the North Division with 36 points, 15-31-6 this season. Tyler Weiss leads the franchise in goals (15) and points (35), and is tied for the team lead in assists (20) in 52 games. Patrick Newell also has 20 assists, he is second on the team with 27 points in 40 games. Ruslan Khazheyev has seven wins in 29 appearances, posting a 3.21 goals against average and .900 save percentage. The Gargoyles penalty kill is 15th in the league at 81.6% and their penalty kill is 24th at 16.0%.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

No roster transactions week of Wed. February 25 to Tues. March 3.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Braden Doyle scored his first career goal on Wednesday, February 25 at Norfolk. Doyle's goal tied the game 1-1 before the offense lifted the Gargoyles to a 3-2 win.

On Friday, February 27, Nikita Quapp picked up wins in consecutive starts for the first time as a Gargoyle. Quapp started three consecutive games during the four-game week.

On Saturday, Quapp made an unbelievable save with 2:06 remaining in the second period, which became an immediate ECHL Save of the Year candidate.

In Sunday's loss, Ruslan Khazheyev set a new career and franchise record with 42 saves on 45 shots against.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- Tyler Weiss

Greensboro Gargoyles forward Tyler Weiss holds the franchise lead in scoring with 15 goals and 34 points, while playing in all 52 games so far this season. Weiss was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and is playing in his third professional season. Get to know the 26-year-old from Raleigh, NC:

Weiss started playing hockey at 5 years old, following in the footsteps of his dad and older brother. Weiss was inspired to play by the Carolina Hurricanes 2006 Stanley Cup run, and the impact that had on the Carolina hockey community. He has two brothers, and also grew up riding BMX and playing basketball as a kid.

Weiss was a standout player, leading him to the U.S. National Development Team Program (USNTDP), where he developed his game alongside names including Gold Medal goal scorer Jack Hughes, K'Andre Miller, Cole Caufield, Joel Farabee, and the newest generation of hockey stars. Weiss committed to play college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he went on to play 159 career games and produced 116 points (28G-88A).

He signed his first professional contract with the Toronto Marlies, recording 39 points (14G-25A) in 56 games for the Newfoundland Growlers during his first season. He played in South Carolina last year on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears, recording a career high 56 points (22G-34A) in 63 games.

This summer, he signed an AHL 2-way contract in the Hurricanes organization with the Chicago Wolves, getting the chance to wear his childhood favorite team's jersey during the 2025 NHL Rookie Tournament. He made his AHL debut on January 22 against the Cleveland Monsters.

UPCOMING GAME PACKAGES: WIZARD NIGHT

Join the Greensboro Gargoyles for Wizard Weekend on Saturday, March 7 at 7 PM and Sunday, March 8 at 3 PM as the Greensboro gargoyles face off against the Reading Royals. Purchase one (1) ticket amd one (1) Wizard Scarf for $45.

WHO: All Gargoyles Fans!

WHAT: One (1) ticket and one (1) Gargoyles Wizard Scarf.

WHERE: The First Horizon Coliseum, home of the Greensboro Gargoyles.

WHEN: Wizard Weekend on Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

