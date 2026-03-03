Maine Mariners Add Millions to Portland Economy, Une Study Finds

PORTLAND, Maine - A new impact study conducted by the University of New England College of Business estimates that the Maine Mariners brought in at least $6.1 million of new money to the City of Portland and its local businesses during the 2024-25 season.

The third-party study, conducted by UNE's Center for Sport and Business Innovation using data from the 2024-25 season, aimed to assess the economic impact of the Maine Mariners on the Portland, Maine, metropolitan area.

The impact assessment sought to provide realistic, conservative and clear assessments of the direct and indirect economic impacts of the Boston Bruins affiliate by measuring over 60 variables, including out-of-market ticket and merchandise sales, visiting team stays, tourist spending, volunteer engagement, and several other key factors.

The university's findings ascertain that, thanks to the presence of the Mariners, at least $6.1 million - and as much as $12.4 million when considering additional economic factors - flowed into our market to local restaurants, bars, hotels, short-term rental owners, and other local businesses as a direct result of Mariners activities in the city.

UNE College of Business students contributed through in-person data collection and research assistance, and UNE's Center for Sport and Business Innovation team led the report's analysis and authorship.

To calculate the Mariners' economic impact on the Portland metro area, the study involving student researchers and working business professionals considered all sources of team revenue that originated from outside the market.

The study found that approximately $3.3 million, or about half, of the new dollars coming to the market came from season ticket holders who live outside of the Portland, Maine area and who travel into the city for games. Out-of-market flex ticket package holders and single-game buyers brought in another nearly $1.7 million to local businesses, while out-of-market merchandise purchases, both online and in-person, exceeded $225,000.

The study also measured the impacts on the local market from visiting team stays, non-market players (the majority of the team), and out-of-market corporate ticket buyers.

"The Mariners are incredibly fortunate to have one of the best and brightest university groups right down the road," said Mariners CEO Adam Goldberg. "The University of New England College of Business has been a great partner since the franchise was announced, and this comprehensive report showing an annual economic impact of at least $6.1 million is another example of the education and entertainment industries working together to showcase the impact of sport."

The study was conducted as part of a recently announced industry research partnership with the Mariners and the Center for Sport and Business Innovation, housed within the

UNE College of Business. The partnership sees UNE College of Business students collecting data vital to studies such as the 2024-2025 impact findings, including revenue analysis, sales trends, and operations statistics, as well as performing research and data analytics to improve the fan experience.

Norm O'Reilly, dean of the UNE College of Business, said the partnership aims to advance the organizations' shared goals of innovation and industry excellence while preparing the next generation of business professionals to enter into the region's workforce, in line with UNE's emphasis on providing students with real-world professional experiences that complement their academic studies.

"This project exemplifies how applied research and experiential learning can deliver real value for both students and the communities they serve," Norm O'Reilly said. "Through our partnership with the Maine Mariners and the

Center for Sport and Business Innovation, students are gaining hands-on experience while producing rigorous, industry-relevant analysis that quantifies the Mariners' impact on our local market."







