Gallatin's Overtime Winner Lifts Mariners to Tenth Straight

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, came from behind to defeat the Adirondack Thunder 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Owen Gallatin's power play goal at 4:36 of sudden death completed the comeback and clinched Maine's tenth consecutive victory.

It was a scoreless game through the majority of the opening period, under Adirondack broke through in the final minute. At 19:39, Brian Carrabes took a short pass from Patrick Grasso on the right wing and one-timed it past Brad Arvanitis to give the Thunder the 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

The Mariners drew even with a goal early in the second period. Just down from Providence on Saturday, Jacob Perreault whipped a pass from the left corner into the goal crease behind Jeremy Brodeur, for Robert Cronin to tap in and tie the game at 4:45 of the middle frame.

Perreault gave the Mariners their first lead at 4:19 of the third when he walked in on a breakaway and slipped one between the pads of Brodeur. A turnover then led to the tying goal for the Thunder at 8:07 after Arvanitis stopped Sean Olson, Grant Loven flew in for the rebound and made it 2-2. The Thunder took the lead back just under four minutes later when Dylan Wendt squeezed one through Arvanitis from a bad angle, confirmed after video review.

Trailing late, the Mariners pulled Arvanitis and tied the game with just 43 seconds left. Max Andreev rushed into the zone and fed Sebastian Vidmar, who fired one past Brodeur's glove to tie the game and force overtime. A tripping penalty on Dylan Wendt gave the Mariners a power play in the extra session and they cashed in. At 4:36 of OT, Owen Gallatin set up Owen Gallatin for a one-timer in the right circle for the game-winner.

With the win, the Mariners extended their franchise-best win streak to ten games, and pulled into a second-place tie with the Thunder in the North Division playoff race.

The Mariners (31-15-5-2) will host the Thunder again on Tuesday morning with a 10:30 AM puck drop for the annual "School Day" game.







