Railers Drop 4-3 Shootout Decision to Lions

Published on March 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers defenseman Cam McDonald

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (25-22-5-2, 57 pts) fell in a shootout to the Trois-Rivières Lions (26-24-1-3, 56 pts) on Sunday, March 8th, with a final score of 3-4 at the Colisée Vidéotron, in front of a crowd of 2,010. The Railers are back in action on Wednesday, March 11th against the Norfolk Admirals at the DCU Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Trois-Rivières struck first on Sunday afternoon, as Jacob Dion (1-2-3) gave the Lions a 1-0 advantage just 0:59 seconds into the first off a redirect from a Railers defenseman's skate. The Lions grew their lead to 2-0 at 6:22 as Mathieu Bizier (1-0-1) sank a one-timer from the left circle. Riley Piercey (1-1-2) picked up the first goal for the Railers unassisted at 6:47 in the second on a rush from the defensive zone. Calle Odelius (1-0-1) tied the game for Worcester just shy of eight minutes later with a point shot through the pads of Benjamin Gaudreau. Trois-Rivières closed out the second with a late power play goal from Isaac Dufort (1-1-2), which regained the Lions' lead heading into the third (3-2). Worcester tied the game once more as MacAuley Carson (1-0-1) narrowly snuck the puck between the pads of Gaudreau (3-3). Carson's goal pushed the game into extra-time. Nicholas Girouard claimed the only goal scored in the five-round shootout for the Lions' narrow 4-3 win.

Trois-Rivières picked up the game's first goal just 59 seconds into play. Jacob Dion (5th) capitalized on the Lions' first shot of the game, as a lucky bounce off Calle Odelius' skate put the puck in the back of the net. Another goal for Trois-Rivières at 6:22, this time a one-timer from Mathieu Bizier (2nd) along the inner edge of the left faceoff circle, put the Lions ahead by two. Cam McDonald and Anthony Poulin came to blows with just over a minute remaining on the clock. Both men headed to the box for roughing to serve their first half of the penalty. As the period came to a close, Worcester remained shut out by Trois-Rivières goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau. Worcester outshot Trois-Rivières 10-9, and both teams finished the first period with one penalty apiece.

Worcester was eager to close the growing gap created by Trois-Rivières in the first. Riley Piercey (4th) fired a shot in the left corner over Gaudreau and shrunk Trois-Rivières' two-goal lead to one at 6:47. Piercey gained quick possession in Worcester's zone off the faceoff and made a 2-on-1 rush down the near boards alongside Max Dorrington. Calle Odelius (2nd) kept the scoring going for the Railers at 14:29. The puck remained loose in the Lions' zone after a quick initial save from Gaudreau. With a rebound that ricocheted off the right boards, Odelius stepped up to the puck and fired it between the legs of Gaudreau and evened the board at two apiece. The tie game didn't last long, however, as Isaac Dufort (9th) closed out the second with a slapshot to beat Gahagen with sixteen seconds remaining on the Lions' power play and just 1:24 left in the frame. Worcester tied Trois-Rivières with shots on goal at 10 each. The two teams also tied in penalties with two each.

MacAuley Carson (3rd) kept the game alive for the Railers as he tucked the puck through Gaudreau's five-hole at 11:24. Max Dorrington set up the play as he entered the zone with just one hand on his stick and set Carson up for the goal with a quick pass. Carson's goal was the only one scored in the third period and pushed the game into overtime. Shots on goal favored Worcester with 9 to Trois-Rivières' 8. Worcester and Trois-Rivières were even with penalties at two.

As overtime came and went, neither team found the back of the net for the extra frame of play, and both Worcester and Trois-Rivières were forced into a shootout. In the end, it was Nicolas Girouard for the Lions that came out on top and lit the lamp for a fourth and final time in the fifth round for a 4-3 final in favor of Trois-Rivières. Worcester trailed in total shots on goal by two, with 33 to Trois-Rivières' 35.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: M Dorrington (0-2-2, +2, 0 shots), 2nd Star: Isaac Dufort (1-1-2, +0, 3 shots), 1st Star: Jacob Dion (1-2-3, +0, 7 shots)... Final shots were 35-33 in favor of Trois-Rivières... Benjamin Gaudreau (8-11-3) made 30 saves on 33 shots for Trois-Rivières, while Parker Gahagen (14-7-4-1) made 31 saves on 34 shots for Worcester... Worcester went 0-for-2 on power plays while Trois-Rivières went 1-for-2... Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, AJ Schlepp, Tristan Lennox, and Anthony Callin did not dress for Worcester... The Railers are now 3-3-2-1 this season vs. the Lions and 1-1-1-1 at the Colisée Vidéotron...

