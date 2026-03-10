Railers Sign Forwards Declan McDonnell & Max Dukovac to ECHL Contracts

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forwards Declan McDonnell and Max Dukovac have each been signed to ECHL contracts from Niagara University and Ferris State University respectively of the NCAA.

McDonnell, 24, joins the Railers for his ECHL debut following 37 games played for Niagara University at the NCAA Division I level to open the season. He recorded 12 goals, 14 assists, and 20 penalty minutes. The 5'10", 190 lb forward joined the Purple Eagles after completing two years at Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia of USports, earning 47 points (20G, 27A) and amassing 65 penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Buffalo, NY native made appearances in the Ontario Hockey League and the United States Hockey League. Over his junior career, McDonnell amassed 196 games and 148 points (63G, 85A) to go with 161 penalty minutes over the course of four seasons played from 2018-2023. McDonnell was drafted 217th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 7th round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. During the 2020-21 season, McDonnell played 16 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League while the OHL had cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dukovac, 24, arrives in Worcester for his professional debut following his time at Ferris State University at the conclusion of their 2025-26 season. The Aurora, IL native collected six goals, four assists, and 24 penalty minutes in 37 games played.

Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, the 6'1", 185lb forward played three seasons with Miami University (Ohio), totaling 35 points (9G, 26A) and 51 penalty minutes in 92 games played from 2021-2025. Dukovac played in 51 games in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Langley Rivermen, where he amassed 59 points (17G, 42A).

