Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, March 11th - Game 55/72

Published on March 10, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (28-19-6-1, 63 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, play a stand-alone road against the Wheeling Nailers (34-15-3-3, 74 points) on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:45 a.m. at Santander Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, March 14th to open a two-game home series against the Worcester Railers at Santander Arena. The home series concludes on Sunday, March 15th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 55 of the regular season having earned a point in five of their last six contests (3-1-2), eight of their last 10 games (5-2-3), 12 of their last 15 (9-2-3) and 17 of their 24 games played to open 2026 (12-8-4-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 22 of their last 31 games (17-8-3-1) since Dec. 13 and 35 of their 54 games this season (28-19-6-1).

Previously, the Royals split a two-game series against Greensboro following a two home game set split against Greenville (1-0-1) with a 4-1 win on Friday, February 27th and a 6-5 overtime loss on Saturday, February 28th.

At home, the Royals have won 14 of their last 18 games with a point in 16 of the 18 games (14-2-2). On the road, the Royals have won five of their last 10 contests with a point earned in seven of the last 10 road games (5-3-1-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (27) and points (35).

Previous Game Recap

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at a North Division best 34-15-3-3 for 74 points. Since falling to the Royals in a Reading franchise-high 14 round shootout on February 15th, 3-2, the Nailers have won four of their last seven games (4-2-1-0) with an active four-game point streak built on a most recent three-game sweep against Rapid City over Mar. 5-7.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (34-15-6), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th.

-

All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.