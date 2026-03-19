Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 20th - Game 58/72

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-20-6-1, 67 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game series against the Adirondack Thunder (32-17-7-1, 72 points) on Friday, March 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The series concludes on Saturday, March 21st at 7:00 p.m. at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 58 of the regular season having split their last 14 games (7-4-2-1) with a point earned in 10 of those 14 contests and 19 of their 27 games played to open 2026 (14-9-4-1). The Royals have also earned a point in 24 of their last 35 games (19-8-3-1) since Dec. 13 and 37 of their 57 games this season (30-20-6-1).

Previously, the Royals split a two-game home series against Worcester with a 5-2 loss on Saturday, March 14 before a 4-2 win on Sunday, March 15.

At home, the Royals have won 15 of their last 20 games with a point in 17 of the 20 games (15-3-2). On the road, the Royals have won six of their last 11 contests with a point earned in eight of the last 11 road games (6-3-1-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goals (13) while Ben Meehan leads the Royals in assists (28) and points (37).

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack has opened their regular season at 32-17-7-1 for 72 points with one win over their last eight games, outscored 25-9. Previously, the Thunder downed Maine in overtime 2-1 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Since defeating the Royals in overtime 5-4 in their last meeting on Feb. 25th, Adirondack has posted a 1-4-3 record.

ECHL affiliates to the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and Utica Comets (AHL), Adirondack is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier (32-17-7-1), named the fifth Head Coach in team history on July 8th. On the ice, the Thunder are led by forward Brennan McManus in goals (22) and points (53) and ties Jeremy Hanzel for the team lead in assists (31).

- All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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