Icemen Add Daniel Panetta & Simon Labelle; Announce Trade
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced several roster transactions today:
The Icemen have added forwards Daniel Panetta and Simon Labelle to an amateur tryout (ATO).
The Icemen also traded forwards Dalton Duhart and Chris Grando to the Indy Fuel for future considerations. The trade was made ahead of Thursday's ECHL trade deadline at 3:00 p.m.
Panetta, 24, joins the Icemen after wrapping up his senior season at Colgate University. The 5-10, 175-pound forward totaled 65 points (31g, 34a) in 132 career games during his four seasons at Colgate. The Belleville, Ontario resident is the brother of former Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta who played in Jacksonville from 2020-2024
Labelle, 22, also joins the Icemen from Colgate University. Labelle recently finished his collegiate career this past month as Colgate's leading scorer this season with 28 points (13g, 15a) in 37 games. The 5-10, 176-pound forward compiled 83 points (25g, 58a) in four collegiate seasons with the Raiders. Both Labelle and Panetta won an ECAC Conference championship in 2023.
Duhart heads to Indy after logging 16 points in 54 games this season, while Grando also joins the Fuel having collected ten points in 28 contests this season.
The Icemen will face Atlanta at home on Friday at 7:00 p.m. for Pucks & Paws Night! For more information, visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com
Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, or by contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.
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