Swamp Rabbits and Drive Team up for "Downtown Doubleheader"

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today in conjunction with the Greenville Drive a special Downtown Doubleheader on Saturday, April 18th, giving fans the chance to enjoy both hockey and baseball in one action-packed afternoon and evening.

Fans can purchase the special doubleheader ticket package for $40 at swamprabbits.com. The package includes admission to both games, beginning with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:00 PM, followed by the Greenville Drive vs. the Bowling Green Hot Rods at Fluor Field at 6:45 PM.

The package also includes a 20% off coupon for Lefty's West End Tavern, located just steps from Fluor Field, perfect for grabbing dinner between games, as well as a limited-edition commemorative Greenville Drive and Swamp Rabbits pennant available exclusively to doubleheader ticket holders.

"Greenville has a proud professional sports culture -with a passionate, loyal fanbase at the core," said Tim Vieira, President of the Swamp Rabbits. "Providing an opportunity for families and community members alike to enjoy two of our hometown teams on the same event day, is a unique opportunity we look forward to, and is a great showcase of the strength in Greenville's sports and entertainment scene."

The two venues sit just minutes apart, making it easy for fans to take part in both events and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Greenville in between.

"We're always looking for ways to create memorable experiences for our fans, and this collaboration with the Swamp Rabbits does exactly that," said Jeff Brown, President of the Greenville Drive. "A same-day hockey and baseball doubleheader in the heart of Greenville is something truly special. Add in dinner at Lefty's and a collectible pennant, and it becomes a full day of entertainment for families and sports fans alike."

The Downtown Doubleheader ticket package is available in limited quantities and is expected to sell quickly.

Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko, added, "Since 2020, Greenville has ranked amongst Sports Business Journal's Top 10 Minor League Markets in the country. This package between the Drive and Swamp Rabbits continues to prove how collaborative and unique Greenville truly is."

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their franchise record 11-game road trip with a "three-in-three", beginning with a pair of matchups against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Enmarket Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST for both Friday, March 20th, and Saturday, March 21st. The trip concludes Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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