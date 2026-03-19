Americans Weekly

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Charleston, South Carolina - The Allen Americans (32-21-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a weekend series the South Carolina Stingrays starting Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. This is the first visit to South Carolina since the 2015 ECHL Kelly Cup Finals

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 32-21-5-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, March 13th

Idaho 1 at Allen 2 Final SO

Saturday, March 14th

Idaho 2 at Allen 1 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, March 20th, at South Carolina Stingrays

Time: 6:05 PM CDT

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Saturday, March 21, at South Carolina Stingrays

Time: 6:05 PM CDT

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Sunday, March 22, at South Carolina Stingrays

Time: 2:05 PM CDT

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (27) Danny Katic

Assists - (38) Brayden Watts

Points - (57) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (8) Danny Katic

Power Play Assists - (22) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Colby McAuley

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (4) Colton Hargrove and Brayden Watts

First Goal - (4) Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (6) Colby McAuley

Penalty Minutes - (94) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (+15) Ty Prefontaine and *Sam Sedley

Shots on Goal - (184) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.929) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.29) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (17) Marco Costantini (17-7-4)

*In the American Hockey League

Americans Notables:

-Brayden Watts is fifth in scoring with 57 points.

- Danny Katic is tied for third overall with 27 goals.

- Danny Katic leads the ECHL in Shooting Percentage (24.5 %).

- The Americans are seventh overall in Penalty Minutes averaging 13.40 per game.

- Allen is 3-5 in Overtime Games.

- Allen is 21-2-3 when scoring first.

- The Americans travel to South Carolina this week for the first time since the 2015 Kelly Cup Finals.

- The Americans are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

- Andre Anania has a team-leading four-game point streak

- The Americans released forward Avery Smith.

- Braidan Simmons-Fischer was loaned to the Iowa Wild (AHL).

- The Americans lead fourth place Tahoe by six points with a game in hand.

- The Americans lead the league with eight hat tricks this season.

- Michael Gildon is tied for the league lead with three Shootout Goals.

- Colton Hargrove leads the Americans with 184 shots on goal.

- Braidan Simmons Fischer is second overall in Penalty Minutes by a Rookie with 94.

- The Americans are 1-for-2 in Penalty Shots this season (Colton Hargrove 1-for-1) (Brayden Watts 0-for-1).

- The Americans opponent this week South Carolina leads the league in average Penalty Minutes per game (16.05).

- The Americans Road Power Play is third overall at 23.7 % (28-for-118).

- The Americans are outscoring their opponents 73-45 in the second period.

- Allen is sixth overall in scoring averaging 3.41 goals per game.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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