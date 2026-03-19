Phoenixville, PA Native Owen McLaughlin Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Owen McLaughlin has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

McLaughlin, 22, joins the Royals after signing his first professional career contract with Lehigh Valley for the remainder of the 2025-26 season and for the 2026-27 season on March 18th following a four-year collegiate career between the University of North Dakota (2022-25) and Boston University (2025-26) where he totaled 101 points (25g-76a) in 148 NCAA career games. In his senior and lone season at Boston, the 6'0", 174-pound, left-shot forward registered the team's fourth-most assists (12) and tied for the fifth-most points (17) in 34 games with the Terriers in 2025-26.

Prior to his NCAA career opening with the University of North Dakota, where he was teammates with fellow Lehigh Valley contracted forward and current Royals forward Hunter Johannes in 2023-24, McLaughlin played for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he amassed 72 points (28g-44a) in 62 games in 2021-22 en route to leading the franchise to a Clark Cup title and earned USHL Third-Team All-Star honors.

A seventh round selection, 206th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft following a 2020-21 high school campaign where he put logged 54 points (16g-38a) in 33 games with Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native attended the Flyers 2021-2024 Development Camps at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, New Jersey, as well as played for the local Valley Forge Minutemen program through 13U-16U hockey.

With a game as a Royal, McLaughlin would become the seventh Pennsylvania native to appear in a game for Reading this season (Connor McMenamin, Jack Page, Austen Swankler, Ty Voit, Chris McCarthy, Dillan Fox).







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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