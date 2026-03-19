Swamp Rabbits Acquire Milburn from Fort Wayne on Trade Deadline

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that forward Connor Milburn has been acquired in addition to future considerations in a trade with the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for captain Josh Atkinson.

Milburn comes to the Swamp Rabbits after playing in his first professional games with the Komets. The 6'5", 215-pound forward made his professional debut on March 13th in a 2-1 road loss against the Indy Fuel, and notched his first professional point the next night with an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss on the road against the Bloomington Bison. Milburn turned professional following his fourth and final NCAA season with Lake Superior State, where he captained the Lakers and notched six goals and 19 points in 34 games.

From Kamloops, British Columbia, Milburn, 24, accrued 82 points (34g-48ast) in 130 NCAA games, all with Lake Superior State, and in 2024 garnered CCHA Second All-Star Team recognition and Co-Best Defensive Forward honors. Before going to college, Milburn played all but two BCHL games with the Chilliwack Chiefs, accumulating 42 points in 83 games. His younger brother, Reagan, is currently a junior at Lake Superior State and was his teammate for three seasons.

Atkinson was named the eighth captain in Swamp Rabbits history on November 4th and leaves the Swamp Rabbits as the team's leading scoring defenseman. He earned 35 points (6g-29ast) in 55 games and set a franchise record for defensemen with a 12-game assist and point streak spanning January 23rd to February 19th.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their franchise record 11-game road trip with a "three-in-three", beginning with a pair of matchups against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Puck drop at Enmarket Arena is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST for both Friday, March 20th, and Saturday, March 21st. The trip concludes Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.