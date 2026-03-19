Rowe; Icemen Shutout Gladiators to Jump to 5th Place in South Division

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







DULUTH, GA. - Cameron Rowe recorded a 38-save shutout to backstop the Icemen to a 2-0 win over the Gladiators Wednesday night at Gas South Arena. With the win, the Icemen jump to fifth place in the South Division and move within six points of a playoff spot. The Icemen have earned standings points in 12 of their last 18 games.

T.J. Friedman scored the game-winning goal, his fifth for Jacksonville, to hit the ten-goal mark this season.

And Adam McMaster put the Gladiators on ice with an empty-net insurance goal. It's his fifth of for the Icemen and his 16th of the season.

T.J. Semptimphelter made 19 saves on 20 shots for Atlanta.

After nearly two scoreless periods of hockey, Friedman scored with 1:13 left in the second stanza to make it 1-0. Lincoln Griffin received a pass from Jankowski before sliding it across to Friedman on a 2-on-1 opportunity, and the St. Louis native had Atlanta singing the blues as he sniped glove side to beat Semptimphelter.

The Icemen found themselves on their heels after the goal, killing off four consecutive minor penalties, the first of which was assessed at 19:05 of the 2nd period and the last of which was assessed at 9:16 of the 3rd period.

The final Atlanta power play was an abbreviated one, lasting just 22 seconds before the Gladiators committed a penalty of their own.

Atlanta went empty-net with over two minutes to go, and McMaster made them pay with 2:16 remaining in regulation to make it 2-0.

Condotta cleared it to Cockerill, who came in 2-on-1 before sliding it across to McMaster, who sniped over a sliding defender to bury it in the yawning cage.

The two teams will meet again on Friday in Jacksonville at 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or by calling 904-602-7825.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.