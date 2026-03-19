Bigfoot Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Oilers

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Boise Bigfoot (36-19-4-0) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (20-34-5-0) 3-1 on Wednesday night inside Idaho Central Arena. The Bigfoot will continue their three-game set with the Oilers on Friday, with puck drop set for 7:10 p.m. MT.

Following a scoreless first period, Boise thought they had found the back of the net for the game's first goal. A point shot from Sam Jardine deflected off newly signed Adam Ingram, but the goal was waved off for goaltender interference with Ingram inside the crease. The call on the ice stood after video review.

Tulsa scored the contest's first official goal just over three minutes into the second period. Konnor Smith ripped a shot past Idaho's Ben Kraws inside the left circle to light the lamp for the unassisted marker, which was his eighth of the season.

Just over two minutes later, the Oilers extended the lead to 2-0 as Tulsa's Justin Michaelian converted on a 2-on-0 bid from the right circle off a pass from Josh Nelson for his seventh goal of the season.

In the third period, Ty-Pelton Byce fed Liam Malmquist in the right circle, who got Boise on the board as he blasted a one-timer past Buteyets to make the game 2-1 with just over four minutes remaining in regulation.

Later in the frame with the Bigfoot net empty, Dylan Fitze outraced the Bigfoot to a loose puck in the neutral zone and scored into the empty net to give Tulsa a 3-1 edge.

Boise's Ben Kraws made 22 saves in the loss. Tulsa's Vyacheslav Buteyets turned aside 40 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Vyacheslav Buteyets (TUL, 40 saves, win)

2) Konnor Smith (TUL, 1-0-1, +3, 3 shots)

3) Liam Malmquist (BOI, 1-0-1, -1, 4 shots)

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ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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