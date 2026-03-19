Bison Trade Chukarov to Ghost Pirates
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that defenseman Ivan Chukarov has been traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.
Chukarov, 30, was signed by Bloomington on February 12 after the Des Plaines began his season in the EIHL and registered one assist in eight games as a Bison.
Bloomington returns home for Pink in the Rink presented by Evenglow on Friday, March 20, when fans can receive a pink light-up wand, bid on specialty game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys and enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!
Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026
- Cyclones Add Blueliner Griffin Ludtke out of College - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bison Trade Chukarov to Ghost Pirates - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Ryan Taylor - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates Acquire Defenseman Ivan Chukarov from Bloomington - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Swamp Rabbits Acquire Milburn from Fort Wayne on Trade Deadline - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Maine Mariners Continue Their March to the Playoffs this Weekend - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Ink Rookie Forward Jake Suede - Kalamazoo Wings
- South Carolina Adds Forward Casey McDonald - South Carolina Stingrays
- May, Hanley, Seymour Sign with Gargoyles from NCAA - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Phoenixville, PA Native Owen McLaughlin Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Admirals Sign Defenseman Valtteri Piironen to ATO - Norfolk Admirals
- Grizzlies Sign Forward Cy LeClerc - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers News & Notes - March 19, 2026 - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Beat Bears 4-1 to End Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits and Drive Team up for "Downtown Doubleheader" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 20th - Game 58/72 - Reading Royals
- Bigfoot Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Open Series in Idaho Victorious with 3-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Upset Gladiators with 2-0 Shutout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rowe; Icemen Shutout Gladiators to Jump to 5th Place in South Division - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.