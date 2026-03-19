Bison Trade Chukarov to Ghost Pirates

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that defenseman Ivan Chukarov has been traded to the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for future considerations.

Chukarov, 30, was signed by Bloomington on February 12 after the Des Plaines began his season in the EIHL and registered one assist in eight games as a Bison.

Bloomington returns home for Pink in the Rink presented by Evenglow on Friday, March 20, when fans can receive a pink light-up wand, bid on specialty game-worn Pink in the Rink jerseys and enjoy $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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