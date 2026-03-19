Grizzlies Sign Forward Ryan Taylor

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Ryan Taylor.

Taylor played for Robert Morris University during the 2025-26 season, scoring 6 goals, 9 assists and was a +5 in 25 games. Taylor started his college career by playing at Clarkson University for three seasons, scoring 21 goals and 24 assists in 88 games. He was selected to the ECAC All-Academic Team for each of his three seasons at Clarkson from 2022-25. Taylor was second on the Clarkson team with 10 goals during the 2023-24 season.

Taylor is the third forward to be signed by the Grizzlies this week, joining St. Cloud State product Ryan Rosborough and Cy LeClerc, who played at the University of New Hampshire for four seasons.

The Grizzlies final road trip of the season is at Inday on March 20-22. Utah will be home for nine straight games to end the 2025-26 regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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