ECHL Transactions - March 18

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 18, 2026:

PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Kansas City:

Kyle Pow, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Kylor Wall, D

Orlando:

Gustav Muller, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Luke Reid, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve

Atlanta:

Add Joe Mack, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dylan Carabia, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Cincinnati:

Add Sam Stevens, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Shawn Kennedy, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kaidan Mbereko, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jens Richards, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Alex Aleardi, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Josh Groll, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Josh Groll, F Traded to Greensboro

Greensboro:

Add Jack Seymour, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve

Add Austen May, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Austen May, D Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Groll, F Acquired from Fort Wayne

Delete Patrick Newell, F Traded to Kalamazoo

Delete True Crowe, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Add Denis Smirnov, F Acquired from Toledo

Delete Cam Hausinger, F Traded to Toledo

Idaho:

Add Morgan Winters, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Delete Jason Ahearn, F Placed on Reserve

Add Lane Brockhoff, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Jason Ahearn, F Signed ECHL SPC

Iowa:

Add Noah Massie, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Yuki Miura, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Dylan Massie, F Placed on Reserve

Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild

Delete Ryan McGuire, F Recalled by Iowa Wild

Add Grant Ahcan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mike Koster, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Tyler Kopff, F Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Jack Babbage, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave

Add Topias Leinonen, G Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Greg Japchen, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Patrick Newell, F Acquired from Greensboro

Maine:

Add Tynan Ewart, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC

Add Antonio Venuto, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Valtteri Piironen, D Signed Amateur Tryout

Delete Andre Sutter, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Grant Hebert, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Orlando:

Add Massimo Lombardi, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Connor Eddy, F Signed Amateur Tryout

Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Milo Roelens, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Charlie Combs, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Stevie Leskovar, D Activated from Acquired

Delete Ludwig Persson, F Placed on IR 3 Day 3/17

Add DJ King, D Assigned by Hershey 3/17

Tahoe:

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Delete Samuel Mayer, D Recalled by Henderson

Toledo:

Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve

Add Nolan Lalonde, G Assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Delete Denis Smirnov, F Traded to Greenville

Add Cam Hausinger, F Acquired from Greenville

Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Connor Federkow, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Max Ruoho, D Signed ECHL SPC







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