ECHL Transactions - March 18
Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 18, 2026:
PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Kansas City:
Kyle Pow, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Kylor Wall, D
Orlando:
Gustav Muller, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Luke Reid, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Henry Welsch, G Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Joe Mack, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dylan Carabia, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Cincinnati:
Add Sam Stevens, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Shawn Kennedy, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kaidan Mbereko, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Scarfone, G Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jens Richards, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Alex Aleardi, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Josh Groll, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Josh Groll, F Traded to Greensboro
Greensboro:
Add Jack Seymour, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Tian Rask, F Placed on Reserve
Add Austen May, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Austen May, D Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Groll, F Acquired from Fort Wayne
Delete Patrick Newell, F Traded to Kalamazoo
Delete True Crowe, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Add Denis Smirnov, F Acquired from Toledo
Delete Cam Hausinger, F Traded to Toledo
Idaho:
Add Morgan Winters, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Morgan Winters, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Delete Jason Ahearn, F Placed on Reserve
Add Lane Brockhoff, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Jason Ahearn, F Signed ECHL SPC
Iowa:
Add Noah Massie, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Yuki Miura, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Dylan Massie, F Placed on Reserve
Add William Rousseau, G Assigned by Iowa Wild
Delete Ryan McGuire, F Recalled by Iowa Wild
Add Grant Ahcan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mike Koster, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Tyler Kopff, F Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Jack Babbage, D Placed on Family/Bereavement Leave
Add Topias Leinonen, G Assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Greg Japchen, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Patrick Newell, F Acquired from Greensboro
Maine:
Add Tynan Ewart, D Transferred from ATO to ECHL SPC
Add Antonio Venuto, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Valtteri Piironen, D Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Andre Sutter, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Grant Hebert, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Orlando:
Add Massimo Lombardi, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Connor Eddy, F Signed Amateur Tryout
Add Tyler Kobryn, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Milo Roelens, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Charlie Combs, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Stevie Leskovar, D Activated from Acquired
Delete Ludwig Persson, F Placed on IR 3 Day 3/17
Add DJ King, D Assigned by Hershey 3/17
Tahoe:
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Delete Samuel Mayer, D Recalled by Henderson
Toledo:
Delete Matt Jurusik, G Placed on Reserve
Add Nolan Lalonde, G Assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Delete Denis Smirnov, F Traded to Greenville
Add Cam Hausinger, F Acquired from Greenville
Delete Jacob Truscott, D Recalled by Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Add Cade McNelly, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael Davies, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Max Ruoho, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Connor Federkow, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Max Ruoho, D Signed ECHL SPC
ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026
- Blades Beat Bears 4-1 to End Road Trip - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits and Drive Team up for "Downtown Doubleheader" - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - March 18 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Thunder, March 20th - Game 58/72 - Reading Royals
- Bigfoot Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Oilers - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Open Series in Idaho Victorious with 3-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Icemen Upset Gladiators with 2-0 Shutout - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rowe; Icemen Shutout Gladiators to Jump to 5th Place in South Division - Jacksonville Icemen
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