May, Hanley, Seymour Sign with Gargoyles from NCAA

Published on March 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that the team has signed three rookie skaters from the NCAA: Nate Hanley, Austen May, and Jack Seymour. The trio will join the Gargoyles as the team travels to Norfolk with 14 games remaining in its inaugural season.

Hanley, 23, is a four-year graduate of Union College. The 5-10, 185-pound forward from Rocky Point, NY, spent four seasons in the USHL with Cedar Rapids, Youngstown, and Green Bay, appearing in 162 games and recording 63 points (25G, 38A). At Union, he played in 143 career NCAA games, totaling 97 points (25G, 72A). Hanley posted a career-high 28 points (10G, 18A) in 35 games during the 2024-25 season and appeared in at least 35 games in each of his four collegiate seasons.

May, 22, completed his final collegiate season at Northeastern University, recording 10 points (4G, 6A) in 36 games from the blue line. The 5-11, 170-pound defenseman from Woodhaven, MI, played three USHL seasons with Youngstown, Chicago, and Sioux Falls. He began his NCAA career at Providence College, appearing in 85 games over three seasons before transferring to Northeastern for his senior year. May finished his collegiate career with 41 points (12G, 29A) in 121 games.

Seymour, 24, graduates as captain of Holy Cross after four seasons with the Crusaders. The 5-11, 170-pound forward from Chelsea, QC, played USHS-Prep at Tilton before skating two seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits. He concluded the 2021-22 season in the BCHL, appearing in 24 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs before beginning his college career. In four seasons at Holy Cross, Seymour recorded 52 points (22G, 30A) in 117 games. He also previously played alongside Gargoyles forward Ryan Richardson in summer league tournaments.

Greensboro begins a three-week, eight-game road trip through Norfolk, VA, Portland, ME, and Allen, TX. When the team returns to Gate City, it will host Monarchs Weekend, a throwback tribute to the legacy of hockey in Greensboro. Tickets, the upcoming schedule, and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from March 19, 2026

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